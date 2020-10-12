Rahul Tewatia's Bails Lighting Up But Refusing to Fall Down in RR Vs SRH Game Stumps Twitter

Rahul Tewatia's heroics with the bat continued on Sunday as the Rajasthan Royals' campaigner and left-handed batsman smashed an unbeaten 45 from 28 balls and stitched a match-winning partnership of 85 runs for the sixth wicket with Riyan Parag (42 off 26) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Tewatia was awarded Player of the Match for his efforts while youngster Parag broke into celebratory Bihu dance after smacking Khaleel Ahmed for a six on the penultimate ball to bring his team home by 5 wickets and delivery to spare.

But there was a moment in the match that left the RR fans on the edge of their seats.

During the 18th over of the second innings, Tewatia hit three consecutive boundaries in the dangerous Rashid Khan's over, slimming the gap between the runs and balls when Khan returned with Tewatia's wicket. Well, almost.

On the fifth delivery of Khan's over, Tewatia sliced one which hit wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's pads. Unaware where the ball was, Tewatia instantly left his crease before the ball came crashing back onto the stumps, lighting up the zing bails.

Although the bails lit up, they refused to fall down and fell back into the grooves -- meaning Tewatia got a new life while the team still needed 23 off 14 deliveries.

Those who watched the incident unfold couldn't believe their eyes including the commentators.

Meanwhile, Tewatia's incredible contribution with the bat when his team needed it the most once again became Twitter's topic of discussion and memes.

Steve Smith's Royals were more or less written off as the team struggled at 78 for 5 at one stage, chasing 159 put up on the scoreboard by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This were to change when new-found hero Tewatia and Parag came together to put up a match-winning partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket to take their team home. This was Royals' first win after four consecutive loses in IPL 2020.