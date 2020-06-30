Outer Space in a Perfume Bottle: This Fragrance is What Space Smells Like

Outer space has a fragrance and in case you wonder what it smells like, scientists have an answer for you.







A new perfume called Eau de Space as been launched that brings the space of the space to the Earth, CNN reported. The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce who is a chemist and founder of Omega Ingredients. He was first approached by the NASA to recreate the fragrance back in 2008. It took Pearce four years to develop it.

The aim of the fragrance was to help the astronauts get familiar with the smell of the space and eliminate any surprise that the astronauts might face in the space.



"It's kind of like a smell from a gun, right after you fire the shot," Peggy Whitson, an astronaut and former resident of the International Space Station, was quoted as saying by CNN in a 2002 interview about the smell of space. "I think it kind of has almost a bitter kind of smell in addition to being smoky and burned."

The company's main goal with Eau de Space is to increase interest in STEM learning for K-12 students through what Richmond called "experiential education." He hopes that Eau de Space will start the discussion, with parents, teachers and scientists taking it from there.

The company said that they are now looking into releasing a fragrance called Smell of the Moon based on the excitement around Eau de Space.

