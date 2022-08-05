CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Outlander' Fans Upset With Prequel Announcement, Want More Seasons to Current Series
2-MIN READ

'Outlander' Fans Upset With Prequel Announcement, Want More Seasons to Current Series

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

August 05, 2022

International

Some even said that they weren't interested in watching a prequel of which Jamie wasn't a part. (Credits: Twitter/Outlander)

Some even said that they weren't interested in watching a prequel of which Jamie wasn't a part. (Credits: Twitter/Outlander)

The prequel called Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be dealing with the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents.

As the Outlander prequel series at Starz is set to officially take off, not all fans are happy. The prequel series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be dealing with the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. “The #Outlander universe is expanding! Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, is officially in development at STARZ,” Outlander announced via its Twitter handle.

However, several fans could be seen expressing their dismay at the prequel announcement, claiming they had no interest in the same. Instead, they emphasized on the need for a proper conclusion to the current production. Some even said that they weren’t interested in watching a prequel of which Jamie wasn’t a part.

As per a Variety report, Diana Gabaldon, the author of the titular novels will serve as consulting producer on the series. Matthew B. Roberts is set to write and executive produce the prequel. Ronald D. Moore, along with Maril Davis, will also executive produce the show.

first published:August 05, 2022, 10:53 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 10:53 IST