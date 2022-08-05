'Outlander' Fans Upset With Prequel Announcement, Want More Seasons to Current Series

As the Outlander prequel series at Starz is set to officially take off, not all fans are happy. The prequel series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be dealing with the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. “The #Outlander universe is expanding! Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, is officially in development at STARZ,” Outlander announced via its Twitter handle.

However, several fans could be seen expressing their dismay at the prequel announcement, claiming they had no interest in the same. Instead, they emphasized on the need for a proper conclusion to the current production. Some even said that they weren’t interested in watching a prequel of which Jamie wasn’t a part.

I have no interest in a pre-qual. I watched Outlander and wanted more Sam Heughan /Jamie scenes instead you kept deleting scenes he was in. Once outlander show is over I will be moving on. Jamie’s parents die by the way early. — Sam Heughan Fans (@Elllls7) August 4, 2022

It’s maddening! You’ve spent 6 seasons diminishing Jamie trying to make the show about Claire and now are doing a prequel about Jamie’s family.

Sorry but I have only watched this long because of #SamHeughan.

I have zero interest in a prequel or spin-off that doesn’t include him. pic.twitter.com/TYc3gbkl4w — Susie D (@SusieD57) August 4, 2022

I also dislike how Ron basically left the show in season 3 without a word, he didn’t do any promotion for the show , chops and changes writers and directors yet he has time to make a pre-qual — Sam Heughan Fans (@Elllls7) August 4, 2022

@SamHeughan @Writer_DG @TallShipProds @RonDMoore If this means sn 7 is the end of Outlander as we know it, Jamie/Claire, I firmly believe this is a huge bad decision. I truly don’t think it will have the same following as Outlander. I’m simply being realistic. — BonnieK “Minx” (@bonnie_bon1) August 4, 2022

And what about OL season 8?? A little respect for Outlander fans, please. Sorry but I am not really interesting in this prequel. — Irene Mendoza Gascón (@IreneMe08) August 4, 2022

As per a Variety report, Diana Gabaldon, the author of the titular novels will serve as consulting producer on the series. Matthew B. Roberts is set to write and executive produce the prequel. Ronald D. Moore, along with Maril Davis, will also executive produce the show.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here