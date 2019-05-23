English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Outrage After Healthy Dog Euthanized as Deceased Owner Wanted to Get Buried With it in US
Image credit: Twitter
There are many stories that exemplify human love for dogs and vice versa. A deceased woman in the United States, however, was so emotionally attached to her canine friend that she had willed the pup be euthanized and buried with her. She is now being pilloried on social media for her "heartless" and "inhumane" act.
Emma, a healthy Shih Tzu mix, was euthanized recently in Richmond, Virginia, because of the explicit instructions left by her owner in her will, according to New York Post.
“Heartbroken” shelter volunteers at Chesterfield County Animal Services said she was a well-bred, pampered and much-loved pup, the Post reported. They said they were disappointed that their pleas to the executor of the dead woman’s estate to not put down Emma were ignored.
“We did suggest they could sign the dog over on numerous occasions — because it’s a dog we could easily find a home for and re-home,” Carrie Jones, manager of Chesterfield County Animal Services, told WWBT NBC. “But ultimately, they came back in on March 22nd and redeemed the dog.”
Emma was taken directly to a vet to be euthanized and her ashes returned to the “authorized representative of the estate” after cremation.
The news of Emma’s controversial euthanasia evoked bitter reactions on Twitter with many slamming the dead woman for her “heartless, inhumane, and pitiful” action.
“This is heartless,” wrote one, while another called the woman a “selfish monster.”
“WTF!!! people don’t care for animals in life or death!!! this is heartless, inhumane, and pitiful!!!!,” read another post. “And the people who killed said dog are even more trash!!”
