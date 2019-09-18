Take the pledge to vote

Outrage over Endangered Blue Shark Being Paraded and Cooked at UK's Seafood Festival

The picture, which was posted by the city's tourism department on its social media page and then later deleted, called for a lot of outrage.

News18.com

September 18, 2019
Outrage over Endangered Blue Shark Being Paraded and Cooked at UK's Seafood Festival
The shark being paraded. (Twitter/ @Plymouth_Live)
Several conservationists have expressed their concern over the killing and cooking of a blue shark in a British coastal city.

A seafood festival that was held in Plymouth saw two men holding up the endangered-species up in the air and parading through a crowd before giving for a cooking demonstration on the stage.

The picture, which was posted by the city's tourism department on its social media page and then later deleted, called for a lot of outrage.

According to reports, the Ocean Conservation Trust based out of Plymouth said, "As an ocean conservation charity, we do not condone the eating of blue shark and were disappointed to see that a blue shark was shown off as well as being featured on the chef’s stage."

Blue sharks are listed as near-threatened species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list and are a Priority Species under the UK Post-2010 Biodiversity Framework.

In a CNN report, the Shark Trust, a charity based in Plymouth aiming to safeguard the existing shark populations, also led the criticism of the incident.

Plymouth City Council said that the shark was caught as "by-catch", which is when marine animals are mistakenly caught in commercial fishing nets.

Although the seafood festival was one of Plymouth's "flagship annual events" showcasing "the quality of fresh fish available in the city," this year it was also celebrating Plymouth Sound being made UK's first National Marine Park, aimed at excelling marine conservation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Shreya Basak
