2-MIN READ

Outraged Indians Want to #BoycottNetflix After Kissing Scene From 'A Suitable Boy' in Temple Goes Viral

A Suitable Boy / Mira Nair | Netflix.

A Suitable Boy / Mira Nair | Netflix.

A scene from 'A Suitable Boy' that is doing the rounds of Twitter along with cries of boycotting OTT platform Netflix, showed a Hindu character Lata Mehra (Taniya Maniktala) kissing her interfaith partner inside the premises of a temple.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

A scene from Mira Nair's Netflix show A Suitable Boy kicked up a social media storm on Sunday for purportedly promoting "love jihad".

The clip, that is now doing the rounds of microblogging site along with cries of boycotting OTT platform Netflix, shows a Hindu character Lata Mehra (Taniya Maniktala) kissing her interfaith lover inside the premises of a temple.

Soon, a section of outraged Twitter users asked what would happen if the story plot was reversed and the kissing scene was filmed at a mosque instead.

Sharing the video, BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari slammed and questioned the filmmakers over filming the scene at a temple. Tiwari has also registered an FIR against Netflix in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Also Read: A Suitable Boy Review: All the Suitors Drown in Colonial Hangover

Following Tiwari's tweet, #BoycottNetflix trended on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday. "This is not our culture what Netflix is showcasing," wrote an irked user.

Earlier last month, an advertisement by jewellery brand Tanishq showing an inter-faith couple stirred a storm on social media so much that the commercial was later pulled down.

Also Read: Why Hate for Tanishq? These Tweets are Testimony of Loving Families in Inter-faith Marriages

The commercial showed a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family all set for her baby shower, was first launched. The ad faced accusations of promoting Love Jihad, a conspiracy theory used to define Muslim men cajoling Hindu women into marriage with the intention of converting them to Islam.


