2-MIN READ

Indians Want to #BoycottNetflix as 'Krishna and His Leela' Kicks up Row for Hurting 'Hindu Sentiments'

People have termed the show 'Krishna and His Leela' on Netflix as Hinduphobic and an insult to the religion.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Netflix India has courted controversy after web series Krishna and His Leela shows a male character named Krishna having sexual encounters with several women and one of them being named Radha. The names of the Hindu deities in a show with erotic content has irked people and 'Boycott Netflix' is now trending on Twitter.

People have termed the show as Hinduphobic and an insult to the religion. The netizens are now also calling out Netflix for showing explicit content through its shows.


However, the Twitter seemed to be divided into two groups over the issue. While one side is aggressively calling for a boycott, the other one is pondering over what the reason is. And the other side is keeping up with the trend with memes. Take a look:

