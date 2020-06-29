Indians Want to #BoycottNetflix as 'Krishna and His Leela' Kicks up Row for Hurting 'Hindu Sentiments'

Netflix India has courted controversy after web series Krishna and His Leela shows a male character named Krishna having sexual encounters with several women and one of them being named Radha. The names of the Hindu deities in a show with erotic content has irked people and 'Boycott Netflix' is now trending on Twitter.
People have termed the show as Hinduphobic and an insult to the religion. The netizens are now also calling out Netflix for showing explicit content through its shows.
We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.— HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020
Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f
Web Series #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha.— Paritush Choudhury (@paritush_assam) June 29, 2020
The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda
Why always insult our Gods?
Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/3oOzwuxRgY
NOW THERE WILL BE NO MORE TOLERANCE— SinchanaMKgowda🇮🇳 (@kgowda_m) June 29, 2020
How dare you @NetflixIndia
to create series from our money only against our own FAITH.......???
To kill one's faith is a big crime than to kill one individual
Zero tolerance against ANTINATIONAL( ANTIHINDUISM).......#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/h3OujocpRu
Seen many times that Netflix promotes Hinduphobic content through their Web series and they did same thing with their New Series "Krishna and His Leela" #BoycottNetflix should not be for the 2-3 Days, completely we need to Boycott them. pic.twitter.com/C1GqxxVRc4— Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) June 29, 2020
However, the Twitter seemed to be divided into two groups over the issue. While one side is aggressively calling for a boycott, the other one is pondering over what the reason is. And the other side is keeping up with the trend with memes. Take a look:
#BoycottNetflix is trending— NAMAN (@Pseudopanditt) June 29, 2020
Telegram : pic.twitter.com/zOGqzDK6Og
People trending #BoycottNetflix be like : pic.twitter.com/YJUwmk9LQb— . (@Freak1nP) June 29, 2020
#BoycottNetflix is trending— Sarcasticc.me (@Adrrshh) June 29, 2020
Me who always use telegram app pic.twitter.com/6WGcJP5dpv
#BoycottNetflix trends*— Aanchal (@cool_hooman) June 29, 2020
Amazon prime to netflix : pic.twitter.com/MmbjQS39sb
#BoycottNetflix trending due to some issue— Halka sa hulk (@69heller) June 29, 2020
Me who spends most of time on netflix :- pic.twitter.com/3CHDHFa5TW
#BoycottNetflix is trending*— Harsh (@Nhiipata) June 29, 2020
Meanwhile me who is using torrent:- pic.twitter.com/w6WuTHpAB4
#BoycottNetflix#KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix— Ritviz ⚡ (@eklauta_) June 29, 2020
Netflix rn: pic.twitter.com/hulc0rtK1D
#BoycottNetflix is trending— Bhiya_bakchod (@BakchodBhiya) June 29, 2020
Ie me, who does not have subscription money pic.twitter.com/9uae65qtmU
#BoycottNetflix Is on trending.— Tanmay Sinha❤ (@srcastic_writer) June 29, 2020
Amazon be like: pic.twitter.com/3R4j9xjFG7
#BoycottNetflix is trending.... ♂️♂️♂️— itsmesandeep (@itsmesandeep887) June 29, 2020
Le Netflix to Telegram :- pic.twitter.com/5LkfayBsv4