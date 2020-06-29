Indians Want to #BoycottNetflix as 'Krishna and His Leela' Kicks up Row for Hurting 'Hindu Sentiments'

Netflix India has courted controversy after web series Krishna and His Leela shows a male character named Krishna having sexual encounters with several women and one of them being named Radha. The names of the Hindu deities in a show with erotic content has irked people and 'Boycott Netflix' is now trending on Twitter.

People have termed the show as Hinduphobic and an insult to the religion. The netizens are now also calling out Netflix for showing explicit content through its shows.

We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.



Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020

Web Series #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha.

The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda



Why always insult our Gods?

Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/3oOzwuxRgY — Paritush Choudhury (@paritush_assam) June 29, 2020

NOW THERE WILL BE NO MORE TOLERANCE



How dare you @NetflixIndia

to create series from our money only against our own FAITH.......???



To kill one's faith is a big crime than to kill one individual



Zero tolerance against ANTINATIONAL( ANTIHINDUISM).......#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/h3OujocpRu — SinchanaMKgowda🇮🇳 (@kgowda_m) June 29, 2020

Seen many times that Netflix promotes Hinduphobic content through their Web series and they did same thing with their New Series "Krishna and His Leela" #BoycottNetflix should not be for the 2-3 Days, completely we need to Boycott them. pic.twitter.com/C1GqxxVRc4 — Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) June 29, 2020





However, the Twitter seemed to be divided into two groups over the issue. While one side is aggressively calling for a boycott, the other one is pondering over what the reason is. And the other side is keeping up with the trend with memes. Take a look:

#BoycottNetflix is trending



Me who always use telegram app pic.twitter.com/6WGcJP5dpv — Sarcasticc.me (@Adrrshh) June 29, 2020

#BoycottNetflix trending due to some issue



Me who spends most of time on netflix :- pic.twitter.com/3CHDHFa5TW — Halka sa hulk (@69heller) June 29, 2020