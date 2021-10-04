Outraged IPL Fans Roast Third Umpire as Controversial DRS Call Saves Devdutt Padikkal

IPL fans, especially those supporting the Punjab Kings clan, were in for a rude shock after the TV umpire failed to spot a clear nick during Sunday’s clash between KL Rahul’s men and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The incident happened during the eighth over of RCB innings when batter Devdutt Padikkal tried to play a reverse scoop and nicked it to KL Rahul. As the onfield umpire remained unimpressed, Kings went upstairs but only to face disappointment for the second time. Despite the UltraEdge showing a clear spike as the ball zoomed to the wicketkeeper, the third umpire retained the ground umpire’s decision and Padikkal survived the DRS call.

“Sack the third umpire," was a common sentiment among fans and former cricketers. Several others miffed by the decision roasted the third umpire with memes and mockery.

Worst ever decision, just send that idiot fellow (third umpire) out of the IPL.#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/k2wLNCk1wj— AYD (@mr_sndr) October 3, 2021

Thank God this third umpire is not a Heart doctor.. he would have declared the patient dead even with some spikes in the ECG report. pic.twitter.com/OEHejUQEzu— Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) October 3, 2021

KL Rahul , Wasim Jaffer and anil Kumble after match going to find Third umpire be like :- pic.twitter.com/KSDozz3NN1— Sports Era (@pandeyanurag709) October 3, 2021

Wasn't there a small spike?Third Umpire seem to be in sleep to be fair.#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/UkrrYCchnx— ᵃ ᴷᴷᴿ (@aqqu___) October 3, 2021

Third umpire in today's match PBSK VS RCB pic.twitter.com/pob32xjuPg— (@issakaransaini) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, riding on impressive performances by Glenn Maxwell (57 off 33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/29), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the 48th match of the IPL 2021 and sealed the playoffs berth, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. With this win, RCB, who now have 16 points, joined Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the playoffs. For the second consecutive season, the Virat Kohli-led RCB have made it to the last four stage.

