Outraged Netizens Want to 'Boycott Bollywood' After Raj Kundra's Arrest

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday for the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe were then remanded in custody till July 23. Following the arrest, several people took to social media to express their anger towards Bollywood and soon, the hashtag #BoycottBollywood started trending on the micro-blogging platform, the same hashtag that had previously surfaced following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography caseFew months back same couple was summoned by NCB Mumbai I hope people will get to know understand the dirt of Bollywood Pls stop watching them for GOD sake#BoycottBollywood#RajKundraArrest #shilpashettykundra pic.twitter.com/mbBHrI5mVB — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) July 20, 2021

No Biggie….Just some "Normaaaal" Bollywoodiya Biz People hereThaali wali Auntyji Kahan HoNever forget Nor forgive how these GutterWoodiyas Bullied & Sullied our Visionary Sushant !!!#BoycottBollywood #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/u3XDiAFpTP— PHOENIX (@PhoenixPRIYA1) July 19, 2021

On one hand his wife teach to respect girls and on the other hand they do these kind of stuff really shameful . One more reason to boycott bollywood#BoycottBollywood #RajKundraArrest"शिल्पा शेट्टी" pic.twitter.com/tUhw4JqFrf— Shailendra prasad (@iam_Shailendra7) July 20, 2021

Why are you surprised at the #RajKundraArrest ? He was also involved in IPL spot fixing years ago ..remember ? Remember that ED summoned him with link to Iqbal Mirchi ( D gang ) in money laundering case ? And now Porn ; that sums up most of underworld businesses #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/pQQjyIggs6— Shruti Gera (@shrutigera) July 20, 2021

Bollywood converted into pudiyawood.Then terrorwood Now pornwood Isn't it enough to boycott bollywood?#BoycottBollywood @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju@HMOIndia we want clean n safe India.PMO Ask CBI Report On SSR pic.twitter.com/t08fBEQ7Ds — Neha Kumari (@NehaT1923) July 20, 2021

Police said Kundra allegedly sold his app ‘Hotshots’ to the UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi but controlled activities from Mumbai. While seeking the custody of Kundra, who has been named the key conspirator in the racket busted by the Mumbai Police, police said “massive” sums of money have been received by him.

