Outraged Netizens Want to 'Boycott Bollywood' After Raj Kundra's Arrest

Boycott Bollywood was trending on Twitter after Raj Kundra's arrest. (Image Credits: Twitter/@chwdry_sachin; @iam_Shailendra7)

Following Raj Kundra's arrest, the hashtag #BoycottBollywood started trending on Twitter as many users slammed the industry for being 'currupt'.

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday for the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe were then remanded in custody till July 23. Following the arrest, several people took to social media to express their anger towards Bollywood and soon, the hashtag #BoycottBollywood started trending on the micro-blogging platform, the same hashtag that had previously surfaced following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Police said Kundra allegedly sold his app ‘Hotshots’ to the UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi but controlled activities from Mumbai. While seeking the custody of Kundra, who has been named the key conspirator in the racket busted by the Mumbai Police, police said “massive” sums of money have been received by him.

first published:July 21, 2021, 13:33 IST