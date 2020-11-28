Outraged Netizens Want to Boycott Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' But There's No YouTube 'Dislike' Button

It's the year of dislikes and boycotts. So when the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1 dropped on YouTube on Saturday, outraged janta and Bollywood "fans" had only one mission on their hands-- make the video of "nepo kids" the most-disliked video of 2020. But then OTT platform Amazon Prime Video had other plans in mind.

Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the comedy movie is a remake of the iconic movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was released in 1995. The trailer shows Varun in multiple avatars - from trying to recreate Govinda's charm to mimicking Mithun Chakraborty. Some of the original songs have also been included in the remake.

The trailer, for all the obvious reasons, sparked an instant comparison between Govinda and Varun, with many ridiculing the latter with memes for his apparent over-the-top acting and thus "ruining" the gem.

There was another section of outraged fans, who expressed their displeasure after seeing the trailer and cries to boycott "star kids" grew louder on Saturday. In fact, netizens geared up to "dislike" the video on YouTube even before the trailer had actually dropped on the platform.

#SaraAliKhan #CoolieNo1 trailer to be launched on 28th November Meanwhile public are like: pic.twitter.com/IlYS77H4u9 — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) November 26, 2020

#coolieno1trailer #CoolieNo1 People Logging in on Youtube to Dislike Coolie no 1 trailer pic.twitter.com/rl34JDIJLw — MANIKA'S FOOD FACTORY (@FoodManika) November 28, 2020

#CoolieNo1TrailerMe login on YouTube from different accounts to dislike #CoolieNo1 : - pic.twitter.com/KAC5kWuHKs — Sohel Rs 🇮🇳 (@KaDwE___BoL) November 28, 2020

#CoolieNo1 trailer got released people to dislike button pic.twitter.com/lO5PMCWoW9 — WORLDINOS (@jagatttVani) November 28, 2020

Perhaps aware of the fate that they would be meted with, Amazon Prime Video had already disabled the "like-dislike" button on their YouTube channel during the release of the trailer. The foresight may have also helped streaming platform pull off a perfect "UNO reverse card" move, as unaware outraged netizens kept going back to the video, thus making the trailer trend at #2 in all of India in no time.

When you go to dislike the #CoolieNo1 trailer...YouTube who hide dislike count button: pic.twitter.com/7uxUSEMhc1 — NaDeEm TyAgI🔥 🇮🇳 (@mr_deem69) November 28, 2020

#CoolieNo1Trailer#CoolieNo1#KolkataRoars4SSRAs u disabled Dislike button..So I am writing here.. I DISLIKED YOUR TRAILERNOW GO N DISABLE THE COMMENT SECTION TOO... pic.twitter.com/yx20seyw7j — Mai Bhi Shushant (@BathamRavi1) November 28, 2020

Dislike button Hide kar diya #CoolieNo1 Boycott. pic.twitter.com/x1YZ8VdHgB — Chandan Singh Rajput (@RajputChandan33) November 28, 2020

Boycott #CoolieNo1 The dislike button is hidden now, Dont be suprised if all of a sudden the No of likes rage high! 👎#BoycottBollywood #KolkataRoars4SSR — Tiasha (@Tiashatg) November 28, 2020

#CoolieNo1TrailerCasting team after releasing the trailar of Coolie No.1 on YouTube:"Let's remove the Like and Dislike button because we know what will happen when people will watch our trailar 😅"#CoolieNo1Trailer #CoolieNo1 @Varun_dvn — ASHFAQ MEMON (@ashfaq12memon) November 28, 2020

Earlier this year, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2 became the second-most disliked video on YouTuber after angered fans lashed out at the director and the industry in general for "promoting" nepotism and favouritism. The movie, which received the lowest IMDb ratings for a Bollywood film, starred his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of David Dhawan's 45th film reads: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.

Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.