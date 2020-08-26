Outraged Over Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography? Here are 7 Exceptional Memoirs You Could Read Instead

An autobiography is the story of the author’s life obliged first-hand giving the reader an unassuming insight of their cloaked side, making the writer more human. By reading a memoir, one acquires more knowledge about the person than exploring a few novels. The reader can blend into the authors’ struggles in life, empathize with the characters and their emotions, and witness history as an experiential reality.

Recently, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's announcement about his upcoming autobiography created an uproar on social media. If you aren't into knowing the "struggles" of the Nawab, we have compiled a few exceptional autobiographies you must read.

1. Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

First published in 1994, the autobiography is written by South African President Nelson Mandela, who profiles all the fundamentals about the legendary leading light. From his childhood, upbringing, 27 years in prison, and his path to shaping an independent South Africa, the account is Mandela’s long walk to freedom in every context. The book has Mandela’s political ascent and his beliefs about the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. Mandela dedicated his memoir to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and to all his comrades, friends, and fellow South Africans.

2. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

The first of American writer and poet Maya Angelou’s seven-volume series of memoirs was the one that got her fame. The coming-of-age story illustrated the early years and hardships of a struggling Black American. The autobiography describes her life after her parents’ divorce, being raped by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, and the happenings interlocked amid. Maya teaches how the love of literature can help to overcome extreme racism and ordeal. She details the strength of her character from someone with an inferiority complex transformed into a dignified woman adept of countering bigotry. This beautiful piece is a wonderful and emotional account of the woman who had acrimonious experiences through her first seventeen years.

3. Open: An Autobiography by Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi was one of the most gifted people in history to step onto a tennis court. One of the most beloved athletes, in his life account, mapped controversies, confessed to his love life, and “hate” for the sport. The engrossing story is one of the most remarkable anti-sports books ever penned by an iconic sportsperson. This former world number one’s memoir is a beautiful, funny, and haunting one. It was one of the National Bestsellers of the time!

4. On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King

From American author Stephen King, one of the bestselling writers in the world, the memoir was originally published in 2000. It was King’s first book after a van accident that took place earlier that year. In the exceptionally well-crafted book, King describes his experiences as a writer and discusses pre-fame and post-fame struggles. The

popular horror novelist also notes advice for aspiring writers by highlighting events that influenced his career. With good humor and dexterity, the entire journal is enlightening as well as riveting.

5. Chronicles, Vol 1 by Bob Dylan

The celebrated first volume of Bob Dylan’s autobiography contains three-chapter collections. One of the most influential singer-songwriters, Dylan gives an account of his life when he was in New York back in 1961. The memoir chronicles Dylan’s experiences when he recorded his first album and his commitment towards his other two minor albums. The account also profiles Dylan’s focus on a brief phase of qualified obscurity and the mid-60s when his eminence was at its peak. Towards the end passages, with great passion, Dylan reminisces the moment that ignited his own songwriting process.

6. Dreams from my Father by Barack Obama

In this iconic record of his early days, Barack Obama’s memoir is a story of race and inheritance. The book explores Obama’s early years while growing up and the events of his entry into law school. The memoir is an execution of the struggles that leads to the crossing of the most solemn questions of character, class, and race. The style shows exclusiveness as Obama brings forth his own experiences on the cultural relationships in America.

7. Autobiography of Mark Twain by Mark Twain

The autobiography is a lengthy collection of colourful presentations of American author Mark Twain's life. Each element, like style, scope, imagination, and tragedy, comprises anecdotes and ruminations much different from an orthodox autobiography. The first volume of his memoirs is a classic, with reminiscences of different roles he played in his life. Twain’s dictations uttered, for the most part, in the last few years of his life as he never compiled them into a publishable form but left behind in typescript and manuscript at his demise. It was in 2010, which marked the 100th anniversary of Twain's death that the first volume compiled and edited by The Mark Twain Project was published.