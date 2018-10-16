Outrageous New TV Dating Shows Cut Straight to Home Run

Once upon a time in a more coy era people made an effort to get to know each other -- perhaps learning each other's names -- before hopping into bed together. But for the swipe-right generation raised on dating apps like Tinder that is so last century, television executives believe.A new dating show is helping time-pressed millennials save on the unnecessary preliminaries by cutting straight to the chase. Making Love has jaws dropping at MIPCOM, the world's biggest TV market in Cannes, by having contestants have sex first before deciding if they like each other.Its French producers WeMake said it has brought together "scientifically-matched singles" to ask the essential question, "Could making love make you fall in love?" They billed the show -- which is being sold at MIPCOM -- as "a ground-breaking experiment into how humans fall in love."Behind the (bedroom) door cameras have captured the new couple's every move, every awkward moment," the producers said, before pulling away at the last minute only to reappear in the post-coital glow -- or gloom. Contestants can then hurry into the bathroom to debrief the audience on just how their new partner performed."We will follow the daters over the next few weeks to see if the pair remain friends-with-benefits only or will they chose to get to know each other and start a relationship," the show's trailer promised.Although the producers are French, the contestants for the pilot show were British. The format is one of several new series which are likely to pop up on TV screens across the globe in the next few years.Analyst Virginia Mouseler of The Wit database said the new age of dating was not for prudes. Another show called Find My Body has people guess which body part goes with the right contestant, with the winner taking his or her favourite out on a first date with the prize money.The Spanish series Forever or Never takes a more realistic long-term view -- using movie make-up to imagine what young lovers might look 20 and 30 years down the line. Parents and grandparents come along on dates so future sons- and daughters-in-law can get an educated guess of what they might be getting.Another Spanish show Ex-to-Be has couples in crisis being sent on three dates with people who have all the qualities that they say their current partners lack.