'Outrageous': Video of Man Pulling Leopard By The Tail Goes Viral, Netizens Are Angry

A video of a man pulling a leopard by its tail as it tries to escape is going viral on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer (IFS), Parveen Kaswan, who, appalled by the actions of the person in the video, wrote, “Identify the animal here.”

The clip shows the leopard trapped by the man who has held the animal by its tail. The leopard tries but fails to free itself from the clutches of the man. Meanwhile, several bystanders are seen shooting the incident on their phones. The text in the video reads, “What type of Humanity is this? This innocent animal died.”

For ages, man & animal in India have lived in harmony with unconditional love to the wild.

In Rajasthan, a lady shows this unfettered love to our wild by tying a Rakhi(symbol of love & brotherhood ) to an ailing Leopard before handing over to Forest Department.

(As received) pic.twitter.com/1jk6xi1q10 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost one lakh views. Netizens criticised the actions that were caught by the clip.

“They should be behind bars,” said one user.

They should be behind the bar https://t.co/QwURAqcptB — arnab dasgupta (@ArnabJounalist) August 19, 2022

Another stated, “That is outrageous. Who are those guys? Punish them accordingly.”

That’s outrageous. Who are those guys? Punish them accordingly. https://t.co/F4FhvUVEcl — Jaideep Goray (@GorayJai) August 18, 2022

One commented, “Heights of cruelty against animals.”

Heights of cruelty against animals…. https://t.co/tJSAbYKxVP — Just a patriot 🇮🇳 (@A_movie_buff) August 18, 2022

Cannot imagine that people are so insensitive,” wrote one user.

Can't imagine that people are so insensitive. https://t.co/00WWMmhypU — .tintin (@tintin54751388) August 18, 2022

One user posed several questions and wrote, “Bloody monsters. My blood curdled. Why is the law enforcement silent? Are they not human?”

Bloody monsters. My.blood curdled. Why is the law enforcement silent? Are they not human?? https://t.co/D1qIVGefrc — leena Sharma Advocate (@sharmaleena) August 18, 2022

While users were expressing their discontent with how the people were behaving with the animal, one section of the internet claimed that the leopard in the video is the same as the one that created quite a buzz on social media last week.

On August 12, an image of a lady in Rajasthan tying a Rakhi on a leopard went viral. The post, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the “ailing tiger” was handed over to the Forest Department, after tying a Rakhi on its legs.

Some netizens claimed that the wild cat died after it was handed over to the forest department who were trying to treat its ailment.

📍 Rajashamand, Mewad, RJ

Here is the Clarification /fact

– Red Slipper and blue pant Man is same in News and Video

The leopard was ill, these people rescued him from somewhere, they handed over to forest department, later he died. pic.twitter.com/Tx9huaOXsy — Ranjeet Singh 🇮🇱🇮🇳🇳🇵 (@Ranjeet_Singhhh) August 17, 2022

Sir it is from Rajasthan

This leopard 🐆 was ill and was taken to hospital by the locals. Unfortunately died in hospital.

Nobody hurts him. Don’t judge too early. — Son of Mewar (@Chetak999) August 17, 2022

What do you think?

