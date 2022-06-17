Over 1,000 Women Turn Up to Ladies' Day at Ascot in Sarees to Honour Indian Weavers

Hundreds of women, mostly of Indian origin, turned up at Britain's most valued Royal Ascot race meeting in traditional sarees, on Thursday. Over 1000 NRI women, most of them NHS (National Health Service) doctors or bankers, took a day off to attend the event, which also saw the attendance of Queen Elizabeth II. The saree-clad women displayed India's culture on a global platform to highlight the condition of Indian weavers, mainly after the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The creativity in sarees was such that they featured a variety of themes ranging from health workers to hijab. The women ensured that the diversity of Indian states was at full display at Britain's Royal Ascot.

According to Times of India, UK-based doctor Dipti Jain, who hails from Kolkata, came up with this idea. She urged women to wear sarees to Ascot in order to showcase how proud they are of their national heritage and also to celebrate the creativity of Indian weavers. While a majority of women were residing in Britain, some even flew in from other countries, including India.

This Ladies' Day at Royal #Ascot stood out from others, as the quintessential Indian #saree made global statement through #fashion. The threadwork of regional #India getting world stage as 1000 ladies adorned it with pride is truly a moment to cheer. (Image courtesy: @naomi2009) pic.twitter.com/SNeFcKl2nC — Samir Modi (@samirmodi) June 17, 2022

The saree which Jain donned was hand-embroidered with London and Kolkata skylines, along with the Queen’s face, Big Ben, a red phone box and the Tower of London. The artisan behind the gorgeous ensemble was 33-year-old Rupa Khatun, who hails from West Bengal.

Khatun, who was overjoyed, shared that she never had any formal training in making sarees. “I just learned from the other women in the village and my mother and grandmother. I am really proud. I did not know about the Queen, London or Big Ben before,” she said.

Khatun, who is used to sewing traditional prints saree, said that it was the most difficult saree she has made to date. It took the artisan four months to bring the idea to life, with help from other women. Talking about the hardest part while sewing the saree, she said it “was making the Queen’s face absolutely perfect.”

While Khatun was responsible to sew the saree, the man behind the creativity of the design was Tanima Paul. Known to promote the work of Indian artisans in UK, Paul not only designed the saree but also sketched the images of the Queen, Big Ben, and others on the fabrics.

All in all, it was indeed a pride moment for India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.