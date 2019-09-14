Over 2000 Fetuses Recovered from Home of Former Abortion Doctor in US, 10 Days After He Died

The remains of more than 2,000 fetuses have been found at the home of an abortion doctor who died just 10 days ago.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer from Will County, Illinois, died on September 3. While his family members were going through his home, 2,246 fetal remains were found, all were medically preserved.

The Daily Mail quoted the authorities who said that there is currently no evidence to suggest abortions were carried out at the property. The News-Herald said that the coroner's office has since taken possession of the fetuses found on Klopfer's property and Illinois' Will County Sheriff, coroner and state's attorney are conducting an ongoing investigation into the remains. Klopfer's family is said to be cooperating with authorities.

Klopfer first began performing abortions in 1973 following the legalization of abortion by Roe v. Wade, the Journal Gazette reported.

According to the South Bend Tribune, the doctor had performed abortions at Women's Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, until his license was suspended in 2016 for failure to exercise reasonable patient care and violating multiple notice and documentation requirements.

The suspension came after a 2014 Indiana Department of Health review which resulted in Klopfer's clinic being cited for 27 deficiencies, ABC 57 reported. When the clinic failed to submit a plan of correction for those problems, the state agency filed a complaint and hearing request to revoke the clinic's abortion license.

Another review was conducted in June 2015, during which it was found that the clinic wasn't adhering to the state law. In fact, it was also found that Klopfer was allegedly giving out the abortion medication during the initial consultation, instead.

Following his 2016 hearing, Klopfer, who was 71 at the time, was given a minimum six-month suspension following 12 hours of testimony and thousands of exhibits. The testimony reportedly indicated that Klopfer had been using the same sort of abortion and sedation procedures that he had used since the 1970s and 1980s.

In defense to this, Klopfer had argued that in the 43 years that he had been performing abortions, he never let any patient die or go into cardiac arrest. Klopfer had also added an instance in his hearing, the case of performing an abortion on a 10-year-old girl at an Illinois hospital after she had been raped by her uncle. Instead of notifying police about the child abuse, however, he allowed her to return home with her parents, who knew about the rape and had refused to prosecute the uncle.

After the trial, the doctor was found guilty of five of the nine charges against him during the hearing. In addition to having his license suspended, Klopfer was fined $3,000. The board said he could petition to have his license reinstated after six months, but that he would need to submit to a long list of evaluations, as well as obtaining continuing medical education credits and child abuse training.

It was estimated that he had performed tens of thousands of abortion procedures in multiple Indiana counties for decades, making him 'likely' to be the state's 'most prolific abortion doctor in history,' according to the South Bend Tribune.

