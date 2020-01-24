Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan

The 61-year-old man, upon being asked why he had stowed away so many items for so long, said he couldn't be 'bothered' enough to deliver the items.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

In an incident reminiscent of a mystery movie script about reclusive men who turn out to be potential serial killers, a former postman in Japan has come under scrutiny after police discovered over 24,000 undelivered items including thousands of letters, stashed in his apartment in Kanagawa.

The 61-year-old man, upon being asked why he had stowed away so many items for so long, said he couldn't be "bothered" enough to deliver the items.

According to a report in Japan's Kyodo News, the postman who worked as head of delivery for a post office branch in Yokohama, felt that delivering so many items was too much bother. However, he did not want to appear slower or less efficient than his younger contemporaries. So instead, he hid the items at his home. And he has allegedly been hoarding theses undelivered items from as far back as 2003.

The man was fired from his job last year after authorities at the post office grew suspicious of a lapse during and internal audit. The man confessed to not having delivered all the times.

However, it did not end there. The man's employers approached the police in 2017 after discovering that over a thousand items had gone missing between February 2017 and November 2018.

If convicted, the man could end up paying a hefty fine of over Rs 3 lakh and also face three years in prison.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram