Over 3 Lakh People Sign Petition Demanding British Schools Teach Children About Colonialism

Indian history remembers the trade, exploitation, and colonialism that the British had put us through.

While colonies remember the dark past, it seems that the colonizers are hardly doing anything for the upcoming generations to know about the base of their former glory. Now, Britishers are seeking for a change in their education curriculum.

Joshua Bailey, from the United Kingdom, started a petition on Change.org to put pressure on MPs to address the “lack of Black British history in the UK curriculum”. The petition called ‘Teach British children about the realities of British Imperialism and Colonialism’ has raised over 3,47,564 signs in favour within two weeks of it getting posted. The goal, however, remains to reach till 5,00,000.

Joshua wrote in the description that the national curriculum of history has been designed to make sure that pupils understand “how people’s lives have shaped this nation and how Britain has influenced and been influenced by the wider world”. Despite this, the “evils of British imperialism” has been excluded from the syllabus. Children do not get to know that “how members of the African Diaspora [had] contributed to the British nation-state”.

This, the young man pointed out, was leading to stunt the growth of “racial equality” in the state.

Joshua strives to speak for ‘The Black Curriculum’, a social enterprise founded in 2019 by young people in the United Kingdom, which works towards the goal of changing the national curriculum so that the young people in the UK get a new sense of identity.

