Over 400 People Searched for 'Bat Soup', Biryani Most Ordered Dish of 2020: Zomato

1,988,094 people ordered for Veg Biryani in 2020, according to Zomato's survey on India's eating habits in 2020.

2020 has been the year of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. In India, when the nationwide lockdown was at its speak, online food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy were no less than saviours for Indians who did not want to cook. In fact, in April this year, News18 reported about how online food delivery saw a surge after a few weeks of jitters about Covid-19 transmission.

The survey found that between March 15-April 16 this year, Zomato witnessed a weakening customer base from 46.3 to 41.7 whereas for Swiggy, the scores were from 48.8 to 42.4.

In order to address the building paranoia around the virus, both Swiggy and Zomato offered services like no-contact delivery, provided necessary safety materials to their staff, and later ventured into the delivery of grocery and essential items.

In the new survey by Zomato, momos were the winner in Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune where collectively 2.5 million momos were ordered. The city topping the list is Delhi.

Apparently, 414 people in India searched for bat soup on Zomato. Let us remind you, it is suspected that the coronavirus pandemic allegedly spread from bats at a wet market in China's Wuhan.

Zomato also said that biryani was the most ordered dish of 2020. Apparently, one biryani was delivered every 20 minutes in India.

The survey also revealed that a man from Bengaluru placed 1,380 orders on Zomato. That is 4 orders each day. The biggest order placed on Zomato is valued at Rs 1,99,950. The smallest order is valued at Rs 10.

Similar claims were made by the other popular online delivery service, Swiggy. Their survey showed that some form of biryani was ordered more than once every second while home-cooked food was one of the most ferried items in 2020.

The chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India's favourite dish. For every veg biryani, there were six chicken biryani orders.

Over 3 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a chicken biryani, according to the data from fifth edition of Swingy's annual 'StatEATstics' analysis.

"While we delivered 5 times as many orders to 'Home' addresses compared to 'Work' addresses between January and March, that number rose to 9 times as many Home orders vs. Work orders in April and May," the report mentioned.

Missing office cappuccinos and masala chais while working from home, lakhs of hardworking Swiggy users ordered varieties of tea and coffee.