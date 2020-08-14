Over 50,000 SSR Fans Demand Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds London to Keep His Memory Alive

After 'naming' celestial stars after him and leading large scale social media protests against nepotism in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans of the actor now want his statue in Madame Tussaud's.

The 'Kai Po Che' actor lost his life on June 14. In a recent online petition launched on Change.org, his fans Basundhara Ghosh and Sophie Reham have been demanding a wax statue of the actor be installed in London's Max Tussaud's museum.

Posted four days ago, the petition has already amassed over 50,000 signatures.

"Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death shouldn't be the only way we remember him," the petitioner wrote. "Sign my petition asking for his wax model to be added to the Bollywood fraternity at Madame Tussaud's Museum in London. We will all miss him but let's keep the memory of his work alive!" she added.

The petition comes amid an ongoing debate regarding the actor's death which police initially deemed was caused due to suicide. But in recent days, several persons including his fans as well as other actors as well as film industry personalities have been demanding a CBI probe after the 34-year-old family raised accused several people including his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty of extorting money from him and creating circumstances that forced him to the act.

But even as a growing number of actors such as Varun Dhawan, Kirti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have called for a CBI probe in the matter, fans have been fighting their own battles on the internet.

This is not the first petition by fans demanding a wax statue at Madame Tussaud's is not the first time that fans have raised the issue. Other petitions by fans like Tanny Singh have also demanded a statue of the actor be placed at the famed wax museum.

Not only wax statues, but the fans have also launched demands for justice for Rajput and a CBI probe into his death despite Maharashtra Police ruling it a suicide.

In a recent incident, a fan of the actor claimed to have named a celestial star in space on the actor's name. Experts however warned that it was not possible to buy a star online.