Over 900 People Perform Mexican Folk Dance Together, Set New World Record

Spectators in the Michoacán state of Mexico witnessed a new Guinness World Record being set as more than 900 dancers got together to pull off the largest Mexican folk dance, reported Mexico News Daily. The huge group of jubilant dancers grooved to the beats of the live version of the Juan Colorado song. The song has great significance for the people of the state who consider it their anthem. The record-breaking event was held at the Historic Centre of Morelia in the Michoacán state. It was organised by the Artisanal, Touristic, Cultural, and Agro-Industrial Group of Beautiful Michoacán. In addition, the Morelia municipal government also assisted the dancers in the grand event.

¡Ya se hizo el baile masivo del "Juan Colorado" en busca de romper el @gwr_es en #Morelia! Ahora sólo queda esperar a que los organizadores confirmen si se logró romper el récord #Guinness Erick Martínez/MiMorelia.com pic.twitter.com/ZAhUyEu4NA — MiMorelia.com (@mimorelia) June 26, 2022

Around 954 dancers dressed in Mexican traditional outfits thronged the venue to showcase their skills. They had come from over 20 municipalities of the state and danced in sync to set a new record. The previous record set at Plaza de la Liberación, in Guadalajara, Mexico saw 882 people shaking their legs together on August 24, 2019.

The participants danced for 6 minutes and 50 seconds to the folk song El jarabe tapatío while wearing typical charro and caporal costumes.

The new record also drew praise from Fátima Chávez Alcaraz, the culture minister of the state capital, who congratulated everyone who contributed to the achievement. “Thank you to everyone – with your participation you highlight one of the traditions that characterizes our state,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The live performance at the event was given by Rocío Vega, who sang the Juan Coloradoo while two local bands enhanced it with their music. Talking about the feat, Vega said it was not just about smashing the record but about “sending a message of peace and showing the world that Michoacán has valuable people, such as the bailarines michoacanos.”

While this was the largest Mexican folk dance, people from other countries have set similar records by dancing in huge groups to their folk songs. These include the largest Welsh folk dance and the largest Filipino folk dance among others.

