Over-Enthusiastic Doggo Gatecrashes Cycling Competition, Emerges as a Clear Winner

Dog videos are a staple on the Internet.

Recently, a video of a doggo went viral on social media, which showed it running on a cycling track obstructing the participants.

No, it wasn't competing (duh!) but it got all excited and escaped from its owner to enter the Druivencross cyclocross race in Belgium on Sunday.

The cyclists were left all baffled and startled seeing the excited dog on the cycling track running enthusiastically after the participants during the race.

The video shared on Twitter by BBC Sports showed the dog, which appeared to be a German shepherd, running on the cycle track with a leash still tied around its collar.

The canine was first seen following Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans. The pooch soon git distracted and shifted its attention to Mathieu Van Der Poel's bike. The dog was seen chasing different cyclists in the video, running at its maximum pace to match up with the cyclists.

It also showed the cyclists trying to balance themselves and not hit the dog as they continued pedalling.

Officials and bystanders were seen trying to catch the runaway dog but failed in their attempt. The dog was finally caught and the video said it was being taken to jail, albeit sarcastically.

Watch the video here:

This playful doggo caused a fair bit of chaos at the cycling pic.twitter.com/dPIJsd1REt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 16, 2019

Here's the video from a different angle:

According to a report by RT News, the unexpected participant in the race was finally disqualified after it participated in it for a few hundred meters. The canine did not cause harm to anyone, even though one of the cyclists, participating in the race, had to dismount and unclip his shoes from his pedals.

Several people took to the comment section to react on the video.

And the winner is the Dog — Rab C Nesbitt (@worth1964) December 16, 2019

more like bad owner. looks like young GSD pup. lot of energy. — 손안나 (@kamechga) December 15, 2019

*why do people fail to properly restrain their dogs at bike races — (@FulSpeed) December 15, 2019

