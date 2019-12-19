Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Over-Enthusiastic Doggo Gatecrashes Cycling Competition, Emerges as a Clear Winner

The doggo got all excited and escaped from its owner to enter the Druivencross cyclocross race in Belgium on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over-Enthusiastic Doggo Gatecrashes Cycling Competition, Emerges as a Clear Winner
Screenshot from video uploaded by @FulSpeed / Twitter.

Dog videos are a staple on the Internet.

Recently, a video of a doggo went viral on social media, which showed it running on a cycling track obstructing the participants.

No, it wasn't competing (duh!) but it got all excited and escaped from its owner to enter the Druivencross cyclocross race in Belgium on Sunday.

The cyclists were left all baffled and startled seeing the excited dog on the cycling track running enthusiastically after the participants during the race.

The video shared on Twitter by BBC Sports showed the dog, which appeared to be a German shepherd, running on the cycle track with a leash still tied around its collar.

The canine was first seen following Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans. The pooch soon git distracted and shifted its attention to Mathieu Van Der Poel's bike. The dog was seen chasing different cyclists in the video, running at its maximum pace to match up with the cyclists.

It also showed the cyclists trying to balance themselves and not hit the dog as they continued pedalling.

Officials and bystanders were seen trying to catch the runaway dog but failed in their attempt. The dog was finally caught and the video said it was being taken to jail, albeit sarcastically.

Watch the video here:

Here's the video from a different angle:

According to a report by RT News, the unexpected participant in the race was finally disqualified after it participated in it for a few hundred meters. The canine did not cause harm to anyone, even though one of the cyclists, participating in the race, had to dismount and unclip his shoes from his pedals.

Several people took to the comment section to react on the video.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram