Over Sized Clothing and a Fan Moment: Brian Lara Trolls Suresh Raina With Throwback Picture

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
West Indies legend Brian Lara took to Instagram to post an old image of him posing with a young Suresh Raina. Lara indicated in his hashtags that the image was from 2003.

"Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell (sic.)," said Lara in the caption.

Raina responded in the comments, "Indeed my fan moment with very very special memories."

In the picture posted by Lara, Raina can be seen wearing an over sized trouser. Pointing that out, Lara took a dig at the Indian batsman's fashion sense. "Suresh Raina but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance," Lara said in one of the comments.

Raina had made his First-Class debut in the 2002/03 season and his debut for the Indian team came in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Lara was winding down his international career at that time. His last Test match was against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006 and he played his last ODI in West Indies' one-wicket defeat to England in 2007 World Cup.

Raina also went on to have a successful international career. He played an integral role in India's win at the 2011 World Cup.

He is also regarded as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. With 5368 runs, he is only behind Virat Kohli on the list of all time highest run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also became the first Indian to score a hundred in T20Is when he smashed 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 World T20.

