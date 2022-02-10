'Over the Clouds': Stunning Photos of Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Bridge Go Viral

We got a small glimpse of the work in progress of the world’s highest bridge on Monday when Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a picture of the Chenab Bridge on his social media handle. The bridge is being built spanning a deep gorge of the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. He shared the photo with the caption, ‘The world’s highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds’. The arch bridge that is in the making, can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph. The image depicts the bridge arching above the clouds, with the mountains in the background standing tall. The 1,315-meter Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi area intends to improve connection to the Kashmir Valley. With a height of 359 metres above the riverbed level, the Chenab bridge is the world's highest railway bridge. It stands 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

More stunning images of the bridge was shared by the Railway Ministry.

Sambit Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson, also shared more pictures of the bridge on the Koo app. His four images depict the bridge arch from various angles. Calling it an engineering marvel, he said, “What a spectacular picture of the 1315 m long Chenab bridge arch in Reasi, J&K. The bridge is truly an engineering marvel. The bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level and it will be higher than the Eiffel tower. The bridge aims to boost connectivity to Kashmir valley.”

The bridge, which is part of a large railway project, will have a “security system" to protect against terror threats and earthquakes, according to railway officials, as stated in an Indian Express report last year. The report said that the bridge would be able to withstand high intensity blasts as well as quakes measuring up to 8 on the Richter scale. Former Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had in March last year tweeted about the arch bottom of the bridge having been completed and called it a historic moment.

In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge 🌉 has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed.It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge. pic.twitter.com/dqwN5N2HTE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2021

The photos have left the internet amazed and people cannot wait for the new line to start operations.

