'Overpriced, Basic': Deepika Padukone's Skincare Brand Gets Criticised on Twitter

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 09:17 IST

Many on Twitter have found Deepika Padukone's skincare line expensive. (Photo: Instagram/@ 82e.official)

Deepika Padukone has launched a self-care brand called 82°E but Desis on Twitter are unhappy with the price points.

Deepika Padukone has just launched her own skincare line called 82°E but some on the Internet already seem dissatisfied with it. Till now, the brand has launched two products: a moisturiser called Ashwagandha Bounce and a sunscreen called Patchouli Glow. From the names to the price points and the promos that preceded the launch, some social media users appear unsatisfied. Deepika went live on Instagram to talk about the line, how she came up with the name of the brand and why she chose to launch a self-care brand.

While the moisturiser is priced at Rs 2700, the sunscreen costs Rs 1800. Other than the price point, some also criticised the way in which the brand was launched, calling it lacklustre for a celebrity of the stature of Deepika.

Of late, almost every other celebrity from Hollywood and many on Bollywood have launched their own brands. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are some of the prominent celebrities with their own line of products.

