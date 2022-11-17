'Overpriced, Basic': Deepika Padukone's Skincare Brand Gets Criticised on Twitter

Deepika Padukone has just launched her own skincare line called 82°E but some on the Internet already seem dissatisfied with it. Till now, the brand has launched two products: a moisturiser called Ashwagandha Bounce and a sunscreen called Patchouli Glow. From the names to the price points and the promos that preceded the launch, some social media users appear unsatisfied. Deepika went live on Instagram to talk about the line, how she came up with the name of the brand and why she chose to launch a self-care brand.

While the moisturiser is priced at Rs 2700, the sunscreen costs Rs 1800. Other than the price point, some also criticised the way in which the brand was launched, calling it lacklustre for a celebrity of the stature of Deepika.

Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika's new skincare line? Cash grab or…? This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high end lines also. pic.twitter.com/iuI8bEdE4s— Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) November 16, 2022

deepika’s skincare brand is so unserious sofhxxkh what is the targeted audience because girl aint nobody paying 2700 for 50 ml of moisture when korean skincare is so accessible, affordable and effective— r (@sevenaugustine) November 16, 2022

Deepika launched her skincare range and the two products are expensive and may be unaffordable to majority of the people. Katrina did a better job. Not only her products are good but also affordable.— Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) November 16, 2022

Deepika’s skincare line is v blehhhh. Overpriced, basic, and barely efficacious. But what else do we expect from celebrity brands — BonitaApplebaum (@pysofly) November 15, 2022

Did Deepika Padukone really launch a serum sunscreen with a 30ml quantity costing ₹1.8k and expect people to buy it because it's her brand???Let me tell you, skincare gworls make extremely informed decisions while purchasing. You can't rip them off with the celeb factor. — mai ladies hu (@angreziaulad) November 16, 2022

Deepika to her fans who come from poor and middle class families if they want to buy her precious products:https://t.co/sMauS6gz1K pic.twitter.com/UCWL9B1R1u— Faiza (@Faiza31688284) November 15, 2022

Of late, almost every other celebrity from Hollywood and many on Bollywood have launched their own brands. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are some of the prominent celebrities with their own line of products.

