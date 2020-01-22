Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Own Goal? Man Caught on 'Kiss Cam' During Football Match Admits He Was Cheating on His Girlfriend

A football fan found himself in a spot while attending a Barcelona SC-Delfin match in Ecuador when he was 'caught' kissing a woman on 'Kiss Cam' during the break.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Own Goal? Man Caught on 'Kiss Cam' During Football Match Admits He Was Cheating on His Girlfriend
Screenshot from a video tweeted by @RGonzalezCBS.

Be it a game of football, NBA or baseball, "Kiss Cam" is the perfect opportunity for the couples in attendance to indulge in some public display of affection.

For the unversed, a "Kiss Cam" is usually a fun activity that takes places during breaks in sports arenas and stadiums wherein the cameraman pans to those in attendance, "appearing" to be in love or are assumedly a couple.

Remember when the former American president Barack Obama shared a kiss cam moment with Michelle Obama?

While it's all fun and games for partners, things can get really, really awkward at times. What if you are seated beside your sibling? A parent? A complete stranger? Or a friend you had only tagged along with for a match?

Recently, a football fan found himself in that awkward spot while attending a Barcelona SC-Delfin match in Ecuador. The man was captured on the big screen, unsuspectedly kissing a female accomplice only to realise the duo had become a part of the "kiss cam" game during the break.

The demeanour of the two changed instantly as and when they realised they were "caught" in their act.

Twitter jumped the gun and assumed that the man's changed body language was a sign that he was cheating on his "real" girlfriend.

Proving them right, the man, identified as Deyvi Andrade, took to Facebook and admitted to cheating on his partner, reported Metro.

In a Spanish post translated by the daily, Deyvi wrote, "If it was a woman was in my place what would you do? Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven't been made fun of as much as me. I'm going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end."

Deyvi then goes on to apologise to his partner saying that he was "really sorry" and that he had no option but to come out to comment on the "nonsense" to ask for her forgiveness.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram