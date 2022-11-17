Owner Feeds Panipuri to Pet Dog, The Internet is Not Happy

The internet is filled with adorable videos of pet dogs enjoying delicious treats given to them by their owners. However, this video of a furry companion devouring a special treat in the presence of its pet mother has left internet users unhappy. The reason behind it is that the mother of the puppy ended up choosing street-side panipuri to treat her pooch instead of dog food. Upon watching the clip, a barrage of social media users raised their concern about animal health and also advised the owner to not make the mistake again.

In the clip that’s doing the rounds on Instagram, the owner of the pooch holds it close near a streetside panipuri stall. The vendor of the shop appears to be delighted when the animal gulps down the panipuri. At one point in the video, the pet dog also can be seen drinking spicy phuchka water from a paper bowl. A man who is recording the video, reveals in the background that the cute pooch eats almost everything. And before ending the clip, the man says, “Bhaiya isse paise bhi le lo (Please take money from the dog).”

Watch the video here:

Within weeks, the clip ended up garnering over sixty thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. Meanwhile, the comment section of the post is filled with concern about the health of the pooch. A user wrote, “It’s not good for his health,” another said, “Why? Just why why why why? Just give the innocent normal dog food and dog treats, please.” One more chimed in and said, “Masoom ka satyaanash mat karo, pls (Don’t spoil the innocent).”

Meanwhile, a user who was utterly displeased by the pet’s owner, said, “Inko bolte hain padhe likhe gawaar (people like them are called educated illiterate).”

The pet belongs to an Instagram user named Dheeraj Chabbra who often takes to the social media platform to share adorable videos of his dog. According to the online profile, the name of the dog is said to be Oreo.

