Owner Finds Electrician Bringing Woman Home While On Shift, Asks Internet What to do

Electrical work is very common in our homes. Electricians come, they do their work and leave. Renovations take longer but that doesn’t give the right to anyone to unethically invite someone over without the owner’s knowledge. However, an electrician invited a woman over multiple times at a house he was renovating, without the knowledge of the owner.

The woman, who is a user on the social media platform Mumsnet, shared an incident where on checking the CCTV, saw her electrician bringing a blonde woman to her house through the back gate and leaving four hours later. The woman has her renovation in progress and she doesn’t stay at home. The owner knows that the woman doesn’t work with the electrician as he is a sole trader. The woman was seen wearing a “willowy pleated skirt”, not a uniform.

Top showsha video

The owner felt extremely uncomfortable due to which she decided to go onto the social media platform and explain the incident to people and ask for their opinion. She is currently contemplating if she should ask the electrician to quit his job and just hire someone else.

According to Mirror UK, the owner, who goes by the name Ivyplant, on Mumsnet wrote, “At present, the tradesperson gets here at about 8 am and has already stopped working by 3 pm. So that’s seven hours of work, fair enough, but four (and three) of them an unknown woman here is (it’s not his wife, I did a little social media digging and it’s not her).

“Am I being unreasonable if I question him about it next week? He still has four days left to finish the job next week and I don’t like the fact there’s an unknown and uninvited person in my house when I’m not there, plus, how much work can he be doing if his ‘mate’ is there for four hours?” she concluded.

Several users shared their concern on the platform and some even suggested that they came to similar conclusions as the owner about the worker and his uninvited visitor.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here