Owner of Bengal Tiger Spotted in US Neighbourhood Arrested but Big Cat Remains on the Lose

On Monday, residents of an area in Texas’s west Houston were in for a surprise after they spotted a Bengal Tiger on the loose. Several videos of the incident were uploaded on social media as netizens criticised keeping animals like Tigers as pets.

In a recent development, Houston police tweeted that they have captured the owner of the tiger however, the whereabouts of the animal remains unknown. The owner is a 26-year-old man named Victor Hugo Cuevas, who has been charged with felony evading arrest for fleeing from HPD patrol officers on Monday.

In a press conference, Houston Police Commander Ron Borza said that Victor was out on bond for a murder charge in Fort Bend County when the tiger was spotted by the neighbouring residents. Keeping a tiger as a pet is illegal in Texas. Police also reported that they found monkeys from Victor’s house, however that is not illegal.

UPDATE #2: Victor Hugo Cuevas is in custody. The whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known.Anyone with information on the tiger is urged to contact HPD Major Offenders at 713-308-3100.#hounews https://t.co/TkaAtK45MC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2021

The Houston Police Department also tweeted that if anyone has information on the tiger, they must contact HPD Major Offenders at 713-308-3100. Borza mentioned in his address that owning a tiger in Houston is a Class C misdemeanour and according to Texas law, Class C misdemeanors are punishable with a maximum of $500 fine. Borza also mentioned that even if Victor has a license to keep exotic animals, it is still a violation of the law since in Texas that is not legal.

HPD Commander Borza provides update on scene of where a tiger was found yesterday at Ivy Wall https://t.co/zPO6ESJ2E3— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2021

According to HPD the tiger was last seen taken away in a white Jeep Cherokee. Netizens are hoping that the authorities do not shoot or harm the tiger as they try to capture it.

The video from Monday saw petrified neighbours as Tiger roamed out in the front yard of a house. One of the neighbours was also seen pointing his gun to the confused animal as things got tense in the residential area.

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx— robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

However, the owner seemed to have come on time and calmed the situation. The tiger was then seen taken away in a white jeep.

