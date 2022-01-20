Owner Reunites with Cat Missing for 8 Months After She Recognises ‘Meow’ on Phone Call

A dramatic incident unfolded in UK’s Essex, as cat’s meow helped it get reunited with its owner after it went missing for eight months. Rachel Lawrence’s cat Barnaby, who was almost two years old, had gone missing last year. One day when she was talking to her vet, over call, for the treatment of her other feline, Torvi, who was undergoing a medical procedure, Lawrence heard a cat’s meow which was familiar to her ear. At first, Lawrence thought it was Torvi making noises, so she asked the vet whether it was her cat, but the vet assured the 40-year-old woman that it was just a stray that had been brought in a week ago. However, Lawrence was not over the ‘meow’ she heard. She told The Independent that the voice of the cat was just bugging her as she recognised it. She again called the vet, a couple of hours later, and asked a series of questions. Lawrence asked if the cat was black, the answer was yes, she then asked if he had a white patch on one of his back feet and was also told yes.

When Lawrence went to collect Torvi, she carried pictures of Barnaby, as she was sure it was her lost cat. She expressed that as soon as they brought Branaby, nicknamed Fatman by her family, she cried. “I’m talking snot bubble cries. I was howling,” Lawrence said.

She further shared that she instantly called her children, Be, 12, Joshua, 11, and Amalie, 7. The kids’ faces lit up on seeing Branaby.

Lawrence said Barnaby has “loads of scabs and he is all skinny and missing fur”, adding that the family has to now fatten him up to get him back to being a Fatman.

According to the woman, she had paid to have her cat chipped before it went missing, however, she doubts if the procedure had been “done properly” or not.

