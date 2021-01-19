Owner Spends $300 to Treat His Dog's Limping, Later Finds out He was Imitating Him out of Sympathy

Dogs and humans have a special connection; afterall they are called a man's best friend. Many dogs have specialised training to help the ill or the injured and even non-trained dogs seem to sense whenever their owners are unhappy. However, one particular dog’s sympathy for his owner resulted in a big financial hiccup for his dad.

A man spent upwards of £300 (roughly Rs 29,800) to get his seemingly injured dog checked up. As it turns out, the dog wasn’t injured at all but pretending to limp in sympathy for his owner, who had a fractured leg.

Many animals are known to mimic human behaviour. Parrots repeat our speech, monkeys in training repeat actions, and so on. While these actions are adorable, this behaviour resulted in many hours of worry and loss of money for Russell Jones. His story has now been shared on social media by many.

The London resident’s video being shared online shows him in a plastered cast. On account of his broken leg, he walks with a limp. Walking beside him is his dog named Bill who is a lurcher. The animal is also walking with a clearly visible limp in his step and struggling to move. Looking at the video, it’s obvious why Russell must have rushed to the hospital to get his beloved friend checked out.

After X-rays and rounds of examination by doctors, Russell discovered that there was no physical injury to be found anywhere on the dog.

"Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him," said Russell according to a SkyNews Australia.

The dog was simply imitating his owner, most possibly, out of sympathy. They arrived at this conclusion because his limping started shortly after Russell’s own injury. He must have picked it up that his owner was no longer able to walk properly so he started doing it as well.

In the video, the dog can be seen matching his steps with Russell, keeping an eye on him as his owner struggles to enter his garden.

The response to this adorable video on social media has been heart-warming. A dog owner shared in comments that his dog won’t eat unless he does and went on to add that the pet will just lay by the owner’s side until he gets up.

"Been involved with rescuing Labradors for 40+ years. Dogs will do this," confessed another.

Whereas someone joked, "Maybe it was copying out of sympathy or maybe it was just mocking its owner."