Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results, Indians are Already Lining Up With Memes

Oxford University’s Phase-1 and Phase-2 trials on their Covid-19 vaccine showed that there was no major adverse reaction and it induced a strong antibody and T cell immune response among participants.

The vaccine triggered a T-Cell response within 14 days of vaccination and an antibody response within 28 days, a paper published in The Lancet journal said. A T cell response refers to the attack of the white blood cells on the cells that are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the University of Oxford said.

The paper in The Lancet was much anticipated as the Oxford University’s experimental vaccine has been touted as one of the front-runners among over 20 vaccine candidates that have entered the human trial stage.

A phase-I trial typically enrolls healthy volunteers to test the safety of the vaccine. The Oxford team though tried to look at both safety and efficacy of the experimental vaccine on the participants.

Participants showed detectable neutralising antibodies, which have been suggested by researchers as important for protection, the University said. The strongest response was noted among those who received two doses of the vaccine.

As news of the vaccine working being positive started circulating, Indians started lining up on Twitter to be 'next in line' to get it on a mass scale - by celebrating it with memes.

#oxfordvaccine submitted their report and it says clinical trial is showing great results. Nepali pm oli on their way to declare Oxford belongs to nepal pic.twitter.com/gbgVNBNjNP — always second (@vinayishere_) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine Vaccine created by oxford shows great result. Nepali people waiting for pm oli to declare Oxford belongs to nepal pic.twitter.com/paO7GTTIOa — Deep Karathiya (@deep_karathiya) July 20, 2020

Oxfordvaccine shows some positive response towards corona . Meanwhile Corona : #oxfordvaccine pic.twitter.com/o9kpGA3ZQv — Harshit🇮🇳 (@2weetsharshit) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine tested to be safe and induces immune response Le #coronavirus to China: pic.twitter.com/PTmr4h9p7e — Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) July 20, 2020

You Know what the best part is.. Sharmaji ka beta bhi corona vaccine ni bna paya.!! — Parul🌼💙 (@Newbie_fille) July 15, 2020

#Covaxin Indian corona vaccine human trial starts from today... Le** corona Deep Down pic.twitter.com/3sNMHfWFlQ — गोल्डन क्रो विनर वरिष्ठ युवा पत्रकार पोपटलाल (@GoldenCrowWiner) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine People towards medical store to buy Oxford Vaccine : pic.twitter.com/93RENz34gY — Bhakton ke fufa ji (@deshbhakt_05) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine shows positive results Le world expectation pic.twitter.com/NbUuw3nBIn — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 20, 2020

But there's another India connection, though. If the world is to gain access to a vaccine for COVID-19, there's a good chance it will pass through the doors of Serum Institute of India.

Serum Institute, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, is working on several candidates for the novel coronavirus - including potentially mass-producing the AstraZeneca/Oxford university one that has garnered global headlines - as well as developing its own.