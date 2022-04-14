Oyo Revives Dabangg's 'Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta' Joke, Netizens Follow Suit

Memes are at the heart of social media trends, and several brand outlets appear to have mastered this art. Memes can never get old, only if you know the right way to revive them. Oyo Rooms with their latest tweet reminded Internet users of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s 2010 film Dabangg. All credit goes to the impressive acting, storyline, music, and above all the dialogues of the film. Of the many things, Sonakshi’s dialogue, “Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab (Not afraid of a slap sir)”, to Salman etched a special place in the audience’s mind as well as on social media. The internet space has been flooded with countless memes, on the same.

Oyo Rooms decided to revive the jokes around the dialogue, with some brand new creativity. They came up with their own twist to the dialogue which read, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai (Not afraid of a slap sir, but my boss’ ‘typing’ scares me).”

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai— OYO (@oyorooms) April 12, 2022

The tweet has worked as fodder for the netizens as they gave hilarious spins to the meme.

“Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, bangalore ke traffic se lagta hai (Not afraid of the slap, but bangalore’s traffic does scare me),” a user wrote, while another tweeted, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, rat me aane wale thought se dar lgta h (Not scared of the slap, the thoughts which come at night scare me).”

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, bangalore ke traffic se lagta hai— Deera🚩 (@Deerahahaha) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, rat me aane wale thought se dar lgta h ..— Panda Heart🐼🖤 (@_vy_sh_navi) April 12, 2022

From getting scared of “receiving 5 missed calls from mother” to be wary of cab driver “canceling the ride”, netizens listed a wide variety of things reacting to the tweet. Some even pointed out that they are scared of the “hidden cameras” in Oyo Rooms.

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mujhe mummi ke ' 5 missed calls' se darr lagta hai— Srishti Shukla (@dusky_drone) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, bazaar me mummy se daant khane se lagta hai— Om Chudasama (@yeah_omm) April 12, 2022

Thappad se dar nahin lagta Sahab aapke room se lagta hai kahin hidden camera na ho.— Ramnareshrinku (@ramnareshrinku) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, aapke Rooms mein lagaye hua hidden cameras se darr lagta hai. pic.twitter.com/CuzD8aREJF— सत्या सिंह (@Arakebabuaan) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere crush se ignore hone pe lagta hai— suzy (@Numberlikh) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nehi lagta sahab, HR ke "we'll get back to you" se lagta hai 🥲— Madhurima Chatterjee (@wordsnitch) April 12, 2022

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, "ride cancelled by the driver" se lagta hai— अजातमित्र 🇮🇳 (@dhirajpatidar) April 13, 2022

Mocking over the recent surge in lemon and petrol prices, an internet user wrote, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Lemon & petrol price badhne se lagta hai (Not afraid of the slap, but the increasing prices of petrol and lemon scares me).”

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Lemon & petrol price badhne se lagta hai— Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) April 12, 2022

What are you scared of?

