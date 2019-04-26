English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
P Chidambaram Called PM Modi's Style of Speaking 'Illeism', Here's What it Means
Mr. Chidambaram went on to define what Modi's style of speaking is called - he termed it "illeism."
In a series of tweets on Friday, Congress's P. Chidambaram lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More specifically, he seemed really concerned about Modi's rhetoric, or his style of speaking.
Chidambaram began by highlighting the unemployment rate in the country; he then went on to comment on Modi's rhetoric and called it "Modi-centric." This is what he tweeted:
Then, Chidambaram went on to define what Modi's style of speaking is called - he termed it "illeism." He clarifies that not too many people may be aware of the word, since only a handful possess the trait. He further went on to claim that there have been innumerable debates on whether "illeism" is abnormal or not. He adds, "it is certainly unusual if not abnormal."
Now, this term has taken internet by storm, with several people desperately Googling what the word really means. Basically, "illeism" is a stylistic device that has been traditionally used in literature. As a matter of fact, the great Bard too was guilty of indulging in illeism from time to time.
Illeism, in simple terms, refers to the process of addressing yourself in the third person. Usually, the individual does it habitually and he or she is called an "illeist."
Merriam-Webster states that illeism is the excessive usage of the pronoun "he" which is in the third person. In fact, it is often called "self-talk" in common parlance.
The Modi-centric rhetoric of Mr Modi is getting too tiresome and boring.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019
Does not Mr Modi have anything to say except talk about himself? How many times will Mr Modi utter his own name in an election speech?
Mr Modi's style of speaking has a name -- illeism.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019
That's a little known word because it is a trait found only in a few people.
Is illeism abnormal is a question that has been discussed in many research papers.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019
It is certainly unusual if not abnormal.
