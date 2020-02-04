Pablo Escobar's Hippos Are Causing Harm to Aquatic Life in Columbia
After Escobar was killed in 1993, most of the animals were shifted to zoos but not the four hippos.
After Escobar was killed in 1993, most of the animals were shifted to zoos but not the four hippos.
Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was known for his love towards exotic animals. In early 1980s, Escobar built an illegal zoo in his estate which was full of rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos.
After Escobar was killed in 1993, most of the animals were shifted to zoos but not the four hippos. Relocating the hippos wasn’t possible and the animals soon started living by the Magdalena river.
Their numbers have grown over the years and are close to 80 now. According to a study published in the journal Ecology, the hippos have become an invasive species and are wreaking havoc on the aquatic ecosystem.
A team of researchers from the University of California in San Diego and the Universidad Pedagógica y Tecnológica de Colombia studied the water quality of the lakes where hippos live, and compared it with lakes where they don’t.
According to the study, hippos excrete large amounts of waste into the lakes, changing the water's chemistry and oxygen levels. This is because the excreted waste fertilizes harmful algae and bacteria.
According to Jonathan Shurin, lead author of the study, the hippos have a big impact on the ecosystem in their native Africa. He said a similar impact was seen when they were imported into an entirely new continent.
The study warned that the hippo population could spur in South America in the next few years. Their growth could harm other creatures living in the rivers such as turtles.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter