Pablo Picasso Artworks Sell for $108.9 Million at Sotheby's Auction

Eleven masterpieces by Pablo Picasso fetched $108.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas on Saturday. The works went under the hammer at the Bellagio hotel and casino, known for its extensive art collection, ahead of what would have been the Spanish painter’s 140th birthday. The jewel in the crown of MGM Resort’s auctioned collection was “Femme au beret rouge-orange" (“Woman with a red-orange cap"), one of the last portraits by the artist of Marie-Therese Walter, who he began an affair with when she was 17 years old, and inspired many of his most celebrated works. It sold for nearly $40.5 million, after a starting price was estimated at $20-30 million. “Painted in January 1938, the portrait of his beloved muse Marie-Therese Walter stands as a crowning achievement amid one of Picasso’s most inspired and productive periods," Sotheby’s said in a Tweet.

Two iconic portraits from the last years of the painter’s life were also sold: “Homme et enfant" (“Man and child") — for $24.4 million — and “Buste d’homme" (“Bust of Man") — at $9.5 million — which sold below its estimated starting price of 10 million.

Other works sold include ceramics, several works on paper and a number of still lives.

In an unrelated case, another object that belongs to the High Mughal period has been up for sale at Sotheby’s, Belonging to the High Mughal period, the eyeglasses were designed to “ward off evil" and were said to bestow enlightenment upon the wearer. With this mythical quality to them, Sotheby’s has set an asking price of $3.5 million (Rs 25,79,93,753). Times Now reported that the ancient pieces are encrusted with jewels, with one of them having emerald lenses and the other having diamond lenses.

The two pairs will be up for sale at Sotheby’s upcoming Arts of the Islamic World and India auction, which will take place in London on October 27. In a video shared by Sotheby’s on YouTube, writer and historian William Dalrymple describes the process of how the eyeglasses were cleaved. Made from some of the most valued diamonds and emeralds of the Mughal era, the eyeglasses had been commissioned by a Mughal Emperor. In the caption to the video, Sotheby’s mentioned that they were made not just for practical purposes, “but to signify one of the greatest periods of gemstone connoisseurship".

(With AFP Inputs)

