Pack of Wolves Eat Pet Dog after Owner Drops it in Their Enclosure in Chinese Zoo

In heartbreaking news from China, a pack of wolves ate a pet dog when its owner dropped the pup in their enclosure in a Chinese zoo. The horrifying visuals are not for the faint-hearted. The dreadful incident took place in the Wild Wolf Valley, near the city of Changi in northern Xinjiang on April 5 when a person, accompanied with his pet pooch, was watching the wolves from an observation deck. Suddenly, the small dog slipped from his hands and landed inside the enclosure with the wolves, according to the person who captured the video, reports Daily Mail

The hungry pack of predators jumped at the opportunity to feed on the small dog as they mauled it, encircling the unlucky pooch before one of the wolves ran off carrying the dog between its fangs and others followed behind him.

The terrorizing video shows a total of seven wolves attacking the helpless dog as the audience screams, watching the traumatizing visuals. After a while of struggle, two wolves gave up the contest to feast on the pooch as one of the wolves ran off with the dead dog carrying it between its fangs. The news website Baidu states the dog breed was shichon, which is a mixed breed between a Shih Tzu and a Bichon Frise dog.

It is yet unknown if the body was recovered or was it eaten before it could be extracted, but local media confirms the death of the dog during the gruesome attack.

similar incident happened in 2017 when a dog fell into a tiger’s den from its owner’s arms at Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province in eastern China, reports The Sun. The terrified dog tried to climb back up the wall, scratching it in an attempt to get to safety.

Thankfully, the dog was rescued by the zookeepers before the tigers could feast on it. Zookeepers shot firecrackers at the Siberian tigers to distract them during the rescue as they looked on hungrily at the pooch.

