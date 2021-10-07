Padikkal or Dhoni? RCB Opener Brutally Trolled for Achingly Slow Innings Against SRH

In what seemed like an easy target to chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore were stunned by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s exceptional bowling attack that restricted Virat Kohli’s men from entering the top-two spot in IPL 2021 after the Men in Red lost the contest on Wednesday by 4 runs. Put in to bat first, SRH posted 141 on the scoreboard. RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in a prime form, failed to break free and despite having consumed 52 balls, the batter could only manage 41 in what turned out to be a frustratingly snail-paced innings. Repeat fireworks from in-form Glenn Maxwell and last-over six by AB de Villiers did keep the hopes alive in the RCB dugout but a superb final over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed SRH a rare victory in an otherwise forgettable season.

Padikkal’s failure to shift gears sucked him in the eye of social media storm where fans slammed him for his “test innings." Many others sarcastically compared his knock with that of Dhoni, the CSK skipper, who has himself been criticised for “wasting balls" in the past.

Best knock for opponent Team RT for Dhoni test knock Like for padikkal Test knock#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/AZe6f0spQc — SMART BOY 🐏 (@Smart_Boy_05) October 6, 2021

Player of the matchDream 11 game changerMost valuable assetCred power player of the matchAll to padikkal if SRH WINS pic.twitter.com/WX2eniwRez — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 6, 2021

MS Dhoni after watching Devdutt Padikkal's innings of 41 (52) pic.twitter.com/UNyYnvFLfd— Shreyas Sahoo (@shreyas_0502) October 6, 2021

Kohli to Padikkal in the strategic timeout pic.twitter.com/Q9E57fF5i2— Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 6, 2021

#RCBvsSRHPadikkal played like Dhoni today vs SRH to help CSK qualify in top 2 position. You can't even make this shit up pic.twitter.com/YWECQ0W9oZ — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 6, 2021

Why troll Dhoni?

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni faced the wrath of disgruntled fans on social media on Monday after the Yellow Army posted a sub-par target of 137, which Delhi Capitals slowly but surely achieved with three wickets and two deliveries to spare. DC’s Shimron Hetmyer ensured there was no twist in the tale during the last few overs as his invaluable innings of 28 put DC right at the top of the points table. With both the teams already in the playoffs, a CSK loss didn’t hurt much but what didn’t sit well with fans was Dhoni taking 27 deliveries for his 18 at a strike rate of 67.

Learning curve

Cricket pundit and commentator Harsha Bhogle backed Padikkal.

“Yes, Padikkal didn’t have his best game but he is a very fine young player. This is part of the experience of playing on this stage. He will become a better player for this," Bhogle tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.