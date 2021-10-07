CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#DrugsCase#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Padikkal or Dhoni? RCB Opener Brutally Trolled for Achingly Slow Innings Against SRH
2-MIN READ

Padikkal or Dhoni? RCB Opener Brutally Trolled for Achingly Slow Innings Against SRH

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal slammed for slow innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Edited pic tweeted by @pavan_feelz)

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal slammed for slow innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Edited pic tweeted by @pavan_feelz)

Devdutt Padikkal faced the brickbats for his 41 in 52 deliveries that 'stalled' the run chase and left RCB 4 runs short of Sunrisers Hyderabad's target in IPL 2021 encounter on Wednesday.

In what seemed like an easy target to chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore were stunned by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s exceptional bowling attack that restricted Virat Kohli’s men from entering the top-two spot in IPL 2021 after the Men in Red lost the contest on Wednesday by 4 runs. Put in to bat first, SRH posted 141 on the scoreboard. RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in a prime form, failed to break free and despite having consumed 52 balls, the batter could only manage 41 in what turned out to be a frustratingly snail-paced innings. Repeat fireworks from in-form Glenn Maxwell and last-over six by AB de Villiers did keep the hopes alive in the RCB dugout but a superb final over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed SRH a rare victory in an otherwise forgettable season.

Padikkal’s failure to shift gears sucked him in the eye of social media storm where fans slammed him for his “test innings." Many others sarcastically compared his knock with that of Dhoni, the CSK skipper, who has himself been criticised for “wasting balls" in the past.

RELATED STORIES

Why troll Dhoni?

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni faced the wrath of disgruntled fans on social media on Monday after the Yellow Army posted a sub-par target of 137, which Delhi Capitals slowly but surely achieved with three wickets and two deliveries to spare. DC’s Shimron Hetmyer ensured there was no twist in the tale during the last few overs as his invaluable innings of 28 put DC right at the top of the points table. With both the teams already in the playoffs, a CSK loss didn’t hurt much but what didn’t sit well with fans was Dhoni taking 27 deliveries for his 18 at a strike rate of 67.

Learning curve

Cricket pundit and commentator Harsha Bhogle backed Padikkal.

“Yes, Padikkal didn’t have his best game but he is a very fine young player. This is part of the experience of playing on this stage. He will become a better player for this," Bhogle tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 07, 2021, 10:44 IST