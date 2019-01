Padma Bhushan Awardee MDH Chacha's Parody Account is the Funniest Thing on the Internet

Remember Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati aka 'Chachaji' from those MDH ads? Asli masale sach sach... MDH MDH!Yes, you do.Gulati, who owns the 2000-crore Mahashaya Di Hatti (MDH) group was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, on Friday.The prestigious title was awarded to the 95-year-old for his exceptional contribution to trade and industry in India.For Netflix and the online-streaming generation, Chachaji, dressed in his trademark red turban, is probably the oldest 'star' to have appeared on the Indian television, more specifically in the MDH commericials, making him the immortal face of the brand.Thanks to his immense popularity, he has somehow found himself on several meme pages, including the very popular parody page of Gulati himself called MDH . Duh!For instance, in the below photo, Chachaji shocks Eminem by singing the supersonic part of the Rap God and later reveals the secret behind his godly act was MDH Rap masala.Started by an 19-year-old Delhi University student Anshuman Tyagi and his friends, the page instantly became a favourite amongst the meme-ing community.Although the page has been dormant for a few months, you can still relive the old memes here *Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.