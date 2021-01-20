Padma Lakshmi Cooked This South Indian Dish Before Kamala Harris' Inauguration. It's Not Dosa

The countdown to welcome Vice-President elect Kamala Harris as the first VP of the United States has already begun. Harris will make history as the nation's first woman, first woman of colour and first person with South Asian roots to secure the prestigious position in the US to take the office. Just a few hours left to go, people around the world are coming up with new ideas to honour the Inauguration Day.

Author and television host Padma Lakshmi is also celebrating the occasion in a rather special way. Lakshmi decided to honour Harris by cooking the latter’s favourite South Indian dish. She shared a 12-minutes-long tutorial video where Lakshmi can be seen cooking up a mouth-watering delicacy in the most authentic style from scratch.

She prepares the tamarind rice with expert ease and at explains the traditional procedure step-by-step simultaneously, which is followed to make the delicious meal authentic. Understanding the variety of audience, she also came up with suggestions that Americans can use during the meal preparing process as substitutes.

While introducing the preparation with her Instagram followers, Lakshmi said that she made a typical South Indian rice which is the favourite of her as well as their new US Vice President.

Take a look at the video below:

The video was shared by Lakshmi on her official Instagram page just a few hours ago today. The post has become popular and has garnered love from netizens since it surfaced online. One might start craving for the tamarind rice after watching the preparation video. In addition to nearly 2 lakh views, the post has attracted the reactions of many users on the photo sharing platform. Some people expressed their excitement in the comments space, others revealed how delicious the recipe looks.

Padma Lakshmi was also born in Chennai just like Harris's mother, Shyamala Gopalan. Lakshmi immigrated to America when she was four years old and grew up to become an author, a model and host of cooking show Top Chef. A video from 2019 surfaced online last year where Harris fondly spoke of her love for South Indian food which she grew up eating.

Although Harris has confessed that she cannot cook dosa, but she loves eating traditionally prepared South Indian meals. In the video, Harris was joined by actress Mindy Kaling (another American with South Indian roots) and they together discussed a great deal about food and bonded over Indian connection. Recorded at Kaling’s home in Los Angeles, the video showed them having masala dosa.