Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Padma Lakshmi Draws Flak for Outraging Against 'Chai Tea' but Remaining Silent on CAA

Padma Lakshmi has drawn criticism for choosing to speak about trivial issues like the nomenclature of 'chai' where more pressing matters are at hand.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Padma Lakshmi Draws Flak for Outraging Against 'Chai Tea' but Remaining Silent on CAA
Padma Lakshmi has drawn criticism for choosing to speak about trivial issues like the nomenclature of 'chai' where more pressing matters are at hand.

Even as thousands of Indians are taking to streets everyday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, Indian-origin actor and author Padma Lakshmi has drawn criticism for choosing to speak about trivial issues lreferring to "chai" (tea) as "chai tea". However, her tweet which was an attack on cultural appropriation of food backfired when several netizens attacked her for remaining silent while the country was engulfed in protests and rallies against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

For the past few weeks, students and citizens have taken to the streets to raise their voice against CAA, which was passed on 11 December, 2019; labeling the Act as highly discriminatory on grounds of religion and in direct conflict with the secular nature of the country as specified in the Constitution.

Here's some context as to what the controversy is all about. The new law effectively says that  illegal immigrants — who came from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan on or before December 31, 2014 and belong to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, or Parsi communities — will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will now be eligible for citizenship. However, Muslims, irrespective of nationality or the refugees from neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, have been excluded from the list. This has caused Indians to believe that the Act discriminates against Muslim communities.

Yet, while the country continues to writhe in pain, most celebrities have chosen to remain silent and Padma Lakshmi seems to be one of them. For the unaware, Lakshmi is an American citizen; however, she hails from India. On December 29, she tweeted saying that now that the new year is around the corner, people should stop addressing chai as "chai tea" which is just redundant and makes no sense at all.

However, her tweet didn't sit well with her followers who believe that she should have been using the platform and her influence to speak about more poignant issues like CAA instead of dwelling over trivialities.

Untitled design - 2019-12-30T160643.950

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram