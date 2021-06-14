Padma Lakshmi Makes This Face When Someone Stereotypes Her With Chicken Tikka Masala

Indian-American model and host of reality television show Top Chef Padma Lakshmi shared a hilarious meme recently on her Instagram handle. The 50-year-old shared her picture from the sets of Top Chef where she is seen not so impressed with whatever she is seeing or hearing. Lakshmi turned this picture into a meme to share her opinion on how she feels about a certain stereotype about Indians abroad.

The meme reads when you tell someone you are Indian and their first reaction is telling you that they love chicken tikka masala. The television host is clearly not impressed with this stereotype and it seems many of her followers and fellow Indian diaspora celebrities agree. Commenting on Lakshmi’s Instagram post shared on Friday, niece of America’s Vice President Kamala Harris wrote, “LMFAO.” While many other chefs posted laughing emojis expressing their agreement. British-Indian chef Maunika Gowardhan commented on Lakshmi’s post sharing another stereotypical Indian dish her ethnicity is often associated with as she wrote, “And pulao rice! ”

It is also debated that chicken tikka masala was invented by the British as part of their understanding of Indian cuisine through the two centuries of colonial rule. The dish is quite popular in England and several restaurants in London serve the dish as a part of Indian cuisine. There have been several theories that claim that chicken tikka masala has its roots in India, while others believe that the dish was born in Scotland. One of the stories that may give us the evidence of this latter claim is when in 1970 Ali Ahmed Aslam of Glasgow’s authentic curry house Shish Mahal invented the much-loved gravy after a customer complained that the chicken was dry. Whatever may be the case, chicken tikka masala continues to be not so Indian as Lakshmi’s meme suggests.

Besides being a Top Chef host continuously since season 2, and winning a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009, Lakshmi continues to be a doting mother to her daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell. The model often shares pictures with her daughter on her Instagram handle.

