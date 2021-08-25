Indian cuisine is one of the most sought-after cuisines in the world, although it may not please everyone’s taste buds. But when an opinion piece alleges that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, Indians and the diaspora are certainly going to be miffed. This is exactly what happened when the Washington Post opinion piece by humour columnist Gene Weingarten was published on August 19.

In his opinion piece titled, “You can’t make me eat these foods”, Weingarten delved into types of food items he disliked. Making it to the list was Indian food as well, however it was the reason that was given by Weingarten that got the Indians irked. Weingarten had written in his article, “the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice." Desi Twitter made sure that it showed the world that Indian cuisine consisted of multitudes of spices, while many roasted Weingarten for his uninformed take on the cuisine.

Weingarten’s opinion post certainly got Top Chef judge and model Padma Lakshmi reacting. The television host and author of several cookbooks shared her reaction on Twitter. Lakshmi slammed the article on her social media handle as she wrote, “What in the white nonsense is this?” The 50-year-old further questioned the Washington Post and asked “Is this really the type of colonizer ‘hot take’ the Washington Post wants to publish in 2021- sardonically characterizing curry as “one spice" and that all of India’s cuisine is based on it?”

Lakshmi even suggested Weingarten to read one of her books which talks about spices and herbs. Addressing Weingarten Lakshmi tweeted, “You *clearly* need an education on spices, flavor, and taste…. I suggest starting with my book “The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs.’”

The Emmy-nominated host was certainly not having any of the opinion shared by Weingarten as she very explicitly stated in her tweet, “On behalf of 1.3 billion people, kindly f**k off.”

Since the uproar caused by their opinion piece, the Washington Post has issued a correction. The publication has mentioned in the beginning of the article that the previous version of the piece “incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected.”

