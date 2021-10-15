Padma Lakshmi to Netflix, Viral Twitter Trend is All About Red Flags Around You

If you are an active Twitter, it is almost impossible that you haven’t noticed images of red flags all over your feed. The latest trend to go viral on the micro-blogging platform is where people point out opinions and behaviours that raise red flags. For people unfamiliar with the term, a red flag is basically a signal that indicates problematic behaviour. According to Mary Sue, the viral trend started earlier this week when Black Twitter users talked about red flags in dating.

As the trend went viral, lakhs of Twitter users flooded the platform with red flags that ranged from pineapple on pizza to being friends with an ex. Take a look at some.

Lebron isn’t the best player in da world — Maxisnicee (@maxisnicee) October 14, 2021

"He only wins because he’s got the best car." — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 14, 2021

If someone skips the opening of Batman: the animated series….— Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) October 15, 2021

"I've never watched Friends" — tal (@JenAnistonBabe) October 14, 2021

"You're too old to play with LEGO sets" — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 14, 2021

“Man up.” — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 14, 2021

chandler bing isn’t even funny pic.twitter.com/nzdbFx57Xt — no context friends men (@thefriendsmen) October 14, 2021

“I don’t fuck with her, I’m over her “ pic.twitter.com/BySEQGsVoX— serena ‍♀️ (@sereeemami) October 14, 2021

Protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and gets a makeover 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 14, 2021

“I don’t keep up with pop music” — MTV (@MTV) October 13, 2021

“Im not really on social media” — Kozza (@Kozza) October 13, 2021

“I don’t like Indian food”— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 13, 2021

“timothée chalamet is overrated” — wen (@timmysvision) October 14, 2021

"Able to work under pressure and with tight deadlines" — Aggretsuko (@aggretsuko) October 15, 2021

“I don’t like spooky movies” — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) October 14, 2021

"We're not a team, we're more like a family" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) October 13, 2021

“The United States liberated the Philippines.”— Mapmaker (@mapmakerdavid) October 14, 2021

What are the red flags that you found relatable in the viral trend?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.