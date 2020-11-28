Why KXIP, Rajasthan Royals Felt 'Pain' While Watching Maxwell, Steve Smith Annihilate India

The Men in Blue donning retro kits locked horns with the Australians in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. Winning the toss, Aaron Finch decided to bat first and there was no looking back.

Australia piled up 374/6 on the scoreboard. Captain Aaron Finch smashed a ton (114 off 124), Steve Smith smashed a ton (105 off 66), while Glenn Maxwell went berserk in his 45 that came in only 19 deliveries. In response, the target proved too steep even for the Indian batting line up, as the visitors could only manage 308/8 in their 50 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 74 and Hardik Pandya, coming down the order, smacked a brisk 90 off 76.

While one expected the cricket lovers even those from India to laud Aussies for their commendable batting performances, desi fans were instantly reminded of IPL 2020 where the stars of first ODI performed below everyone's expectations.

But there was someone else who was feeling the "pain" like no one else: IPL's KXIP and RR teams.

Taking a light-hearted dig at IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and asked KXIP: "what's up?" As Maxwell went ballistic against the Indian bowling unit.

Responding with an even better tweet, KXIP quoted RR and wrote: "Smith’s scored a 100 off 62" adding they were divided by IPL but united by "pain" they felt while watching Smith and Maxwell bat.

The Aussies were further mocked on microblogging site Twitter for below-par performances in the IPL 2020. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith accumulated 311 runs in the tournament while Maxwell had a shocker of a season, adding a mere 108 runs in 13 clashes.

The batters along with Aussie skipper Aaron Finch were mercilessly trolled by desi IPL-loving janta who called their poor performances in IPL a "Scam".

With 1-0 in the 3-ODI series, Australia will meet India on Sunday for the second contest.