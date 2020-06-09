'Painful to the Eyes': Bizarre Recipe of Oreo Bhajiya has Left Internet in Disgust

The ongoing lockdown has introduced massive changes in people's lives. In order to combat the boredom of the lockdown, many people have channelized their inner painters, chefs, dancers etc. However, it is during this time that people have also came up with absurd food combinations like Nutella Biryani and Maggi in Pani Puri, among others. The latest food combination to join the league is Oreo Bhajiya.

Oreo is one of the most widely loved biscuits. While one would assume that there are only a limited ways to consume the biscuit, including, dunking in milk, making a milkshake out of it or crumbling it over ice cream, a person decided to dip it in gram flour and frying it to make a bhajiya.

A user, who goes by the name BhayanakPuppy, has shared the photo of Oreo Bhajiya on Twitter, after he spotted the same on Instagram. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on Instagram”.

Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on instagram pic.twitter.com/eNCjP4crYm — BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020

Unsurprisingly, most comments and reactions on this post were that of displeasure. A user who was certainly not happy with the fusion experiment, compared this with carrot pizza. He wrote, “This is worse than Carrot Pizza.”

Another user felt that her day had been ruined because she saw this particular image. One more person was pained to see such a waste of the biscuit. He asserted, “So painful to the eyes”

Thanks for ruining my day — Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) June 3, 2020

So painful to the eyes — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) June 3, 2020

Some other reactions on the similar lines were:

That's a hate crime! — Looteri Dulhan (@maani20ish) June 3, 2020

Maggi in pani puri

And now this. TL ruin kar di meri — Cherry Dimple (@realshailimore) June 3, 2020

Cheeeeee — Ankita (@fitdelhigirl) June 3, 2020