2-min read

'Painter by Passion': Swiggy Delivery Man's Viral Art Wows Bollywood Veteran Pooja Bhatt

Noted Bollywood celebrity Pooja Bhatt too reacted to the tweet asking how she could connect with the artist.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
'Painter by Passion': Swiggy Delivery Man's Viral Art Wows Bollywood Veteran Pooja Bhatt
(Image credit: Twitter / @nikhiliist )

A Swiggy Delivery Executive Vishal Samjiskar has created quite a buzz on Twitter after a user, who goes by the name @nikhiilist on the micro-blogging site shared pictures and details about him.

The user has shared a total of four photographs out of which, one of them has Samjiskar in Swiggy’s uniform, while the rest are of his artworks. He captioned the tweet as, “This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out!”

The tweet, which has been retweeted more than 1700 times, has sought attention of many people, who have offered to give Samjiskar work in the field of art. Noted Bollywood celebrity Pooja Bhatt too reacted to the tweet asking how she could connect with the artist.

Another user, who is an IAS officer too reacted stating that he would like the artist to paint an Anganwadi Centre in West Bengal’s Malda.

“If he is willing to come to Malda, which we will pay for, we are looking for an artist to paint an Aaganwadi Centre here. Might not get paid as much but would be great exposure for his work,” he tweeted.

The incident did not go unnoticed by Swiggy, as they too took to their official handle to inform that they have informed that they will be reaching out to Samjiskar in this regard. “We have already highlighted this Nikhil, and it is being checked as we speak, we shall reach out to the delivery partner to assist in anyway we can,” tweeted Swiggy

Samjiskar has an Instagram account wherein he has described himself as ‘a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion,’ in a post where he can be seen working on an artwork.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
