'Painter by Passion': Swiggy Delivery Man's Viral Art Wows Bollywood Veteran Pooja Bhatt
Noted Bollywood celebrity Pooja Bhatt too reacted to the tweet asking how she could connect with the artist.
(Image credit: Twitter / @nikhiliist )
A Swiggy Delivery Executive Vishal Samjiskar has created quite a buzz on Twitter after a user, who goes by the name @nikhiilist on the micro-blogging site shared pictures and details about him.
The user has shared a total of four photographs out of which, one of them has Samjiskar in Swiggy’s uniform, while the rest are of his artworks. He captioned the tweet as, “This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out!”
This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out! pic.twitter.com/3HCMaYSuRx
— nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 6, 2020
The tweet, which has been retweeted more than 1700 times, has sought attention of many people, who have offered to give Samjiskar work in the field of art. Noted Bollywood celebrity Pooja Bhatt too reacted to the tweet asking how she could connect with the artist.
Yes please! 🙏 how does one connect with him?
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2020
Another user, who is an IAS officer too reacted stating that he would like the artist to paint an Anganwadi Centre in West Bengal’s Malda.
“If he is willing to come to Malda, which we will pay for, we are looking for an artist to paint an Aaganwadi Centre here. Might not get paid as much but would be great exposure for his work,” he tweeted.
If he is willing to come to Malda, which we will pay for, we are looking for an artist to paint an Aaganwadi Centre here. Might not get paid as much but would be great exposure for his work.
— Naveen Kumar Chandra, IAS (@n_k_chandra) January 7, 2020
The incident did not go unnoticed by Swiggy, as they too took to their official handle to inform that they have informed that they will be reaching out to Samjiskar in this regard. “We have already highlighted this Nikhil, and it is being checked as we speak, we shall reach out to the delivery partner to assist in anyway we can,” tweeted Swiggy
We have already highlighted this Nikhil, and it is being checked as we speak, we shall reach out to the delivery partner to assist in anyway we can 😀
^Adit
— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020
Samjiskar has an Instagram account wherein he has described himself as ‘a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion,’ in a post where he can be seen working on an artwork.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everybody, I am Vishal. I am a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion.Would love to earn my daily bread thru' my hobby and passion. So all you guys who would love to indulge in a little beauty and art or would love to immortalise yourself in a portrait do contact me in the below given number and help me make my earnings through something that I breathe. Contact Number : 9820358762 #Regenerating #Inspiration #Art #Artstagram #Artist #Painter #Colour #Traditionalart #Sketches #Drawing #Painting #Portraits #Visualize #Fantasize #Creativity #Explore #Illustration #Emotion #Colorpalette #Culture #Vision #Experience #India #Mumbai
