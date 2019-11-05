A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In

Delhi's air quality continues to remain dangerous for over a week. The air-borne pollution is at its peak this year - the worst it has been since 2016.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.

While some people took to Twitter to share images of smog, and well, just more smog, because visibility levels dropped so low. The only familiar sight that greeted everyone were the sight of breathing masks.

This sight was not missed on children. A Times of India journalist, Sidhartha Roy, shared how his 9-year-old drew a picture mirroring the social media posts and the skies we've gotten used to now seeing on a daily basis.

The painting depicts Delhi's most famous attraction - India Gate. The unusual factor? Grey skies, and people in masks.

"This is how our children see the city, where the sky is grey and people wearing masks is normal. This is not the Delhi I grew up in but this is the city we are leaving them," Roy captioned the photo.

This is the Delhi my nine-year-old painted this morning, in between bouts of coughing. This is how our children see the city, where the sky is grey and people wearing masks is normal. This is not the Delhi I grew up in but this is the city we are leaving them. pic.twitter.com/HNH1PSUqp4 — Sidhartha Roy (@SidharthaRoyTOI) November 3, 2019

The bleakness of the painting, which usually is full of blue skies and greenery and smiling faces wasn't missed on Netizens.

Sad how this is becoming normal for the kids too! — Anthony S Rozario (@anthonyrozerio) November 3, 2019

At least India Gate is visible. It is not just Delhi, the entire Indo ganetic belt that is breathing this toxic air. — Janmejay Mohapatra (@janmejay4150) November 3, 2019

This is so heartbreaking! https://t.co/4kb4wWIs3h — Hardeep Singh (@starrysolace) November 4, 2019

Kids in #Delhi are painting grey skies instead of blue. This is dystopic. https://t.co/cKgNpmeAXu — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) November 4, 2019

Not just the grayness, but it also shows how the pollution in Delhi is becoming severely normalized. As of Tuesday, the air quality has improved from 'Severe' to 'Very poor'. The 'very poor' category implies that it causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

