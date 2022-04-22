Painting or Photo? This Image of a Cup of Filter Coffee has Confused Netizens

The image of a cup of filter coffee shared on Twitter by a Chennai-based artist has left netizens stunned. It will almost make you believe that it is a real photo. Guess what? It is a beautifully done sketch and all you need to do is zoom several times just to be sure. “i painted filter coffee!” read the caption of the image. Since uploaded, the image has gathered over 51K likes. Leaving several people confused, the image has now gone viral on social media and is perfect for those who are craving coffee after a long day at work. Have a look:

“WAIIITT A DAMN MINUTE !! YOU TELLING US IT’S NOT REAL INSTEAD IT’S A BRILLIANT PIECE OF ART ???!!!!!!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Oh holly Hell! I certainly can smell the aroma in the purest of its essence. And I’m drooling with its magical effect on me.” “OUTSTANDING.. i had to zoom in to make sure that it isn’t a painting… INCREDIBLE…” commented another Twitter user.

Amazing!! I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?!https://t.co/3LW0uKnqkj — Kapil Sharma (@kapildsharma) April 21, 2022

The brass tumbler is so real. The froth with such detailing. The news paper too. — Srinath Srinivasaiah (@hellosrinath) April 21, 2022

Earlier, a post about Rainbow Eucalyptus shared by IFS officer Susanta Nada left people stunned as many believed it to be a painting. The post had four photos which shows the wonderful creations of nature. As per the tweet shared by Nada: “The rainbow eucalyptus is the only eucalyptus tree indigenous to the northern hemisphere and happens to be the most colourful tree in the world. The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright coloured bark below,” he wrote while sharing the images.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.