Paintings Made by Star Michigan Lizard Sold to Raise Funds for Australian Bushfire

The Australian bushfire engulfed an estimated 18.6 million hectares of the island nation, killing a number of animals and a few humans. To normalize the life after the fire destruction, a number of organisations raised money through various fundraisers. One among these is paintings sold by a lizard named Winston.

Owned by Sarah Curry, a graphic designer from Lansing (Michigan), Winston is an Argentine black and white tegu. The owner placed the



It dipped its claws and tails into different art sheets across the floor, with hues of paints dropped at a single place. Winston dipped its claws and tails in the paint colours and walked through the canvas, creating a painting.

Sarah uploaded the video on Winston’s Instagram account, with the caption, “Winston made some beautiful artwork last night.” She added that the tegu was walking slow as he was in its brumation period, a process similar to hibernation. “All proceeds will go towards helping Australia.”

In the 1 minute and 45 seconds-long video, the tegu can be seen making the painting on the canvas. Sarah further revealed that she will cut down and upload the canvas paintings on Etsy for sale.

For 8x10 size painting, the charges are $20 (Rs 1437) sans frame and $25 (Rs 1797) with frame. Similarly, for 5x7 size painting, the prices go at $15 sans frame $20 with frame, whereas for 4x6 painting, the prices are $10 without frame $15 with frame. So far, Sarah has raised $2,000 (Rs 1.43 lakh) in two weeks.