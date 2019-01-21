LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pair of Penguins Rescued by Police Two Months After They Went 'Missing' from UK Zoo

The two Humboldt penguins went missing in November last year from a zoo in Nottinghamshire.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
In some weird yet heartwarming newws, two penguins who had been misssing for two months from a UK Zoo were found by police and finally reunited with their family.

The two Humboldt penguins went missing in November last year from a zoo in Nottinghamshire. Now, police found the pair in Strelley Village following a tip-odd, the Guardian reported.




The birds have now been returned to the zoo. A 23-year-old man was interrogated on suspicions of theft.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the two 15-year-old Humboldts were owned by animal breeder Reece Oliver who had just bought them off the internet three months ago with the intention to breed them.

However, the penguins soon went missing. It was only after Oliver spotted an advertisement for two Humboldt penguins in a local newspaper that he grew suspicious. He arranged a sting with local police and went over to the sellers' home to check out the penguins.

Sure enough, they were the same penguins that had gone missing from the zoo.

Humboldt penguins are an endangered species that originate from Peru and Chile. The birds raised controversy when a eight of them were brought to India's Byculla zoo in 2016.

Many activists said that the birds did not belong to India's climates and bringing them here was detrimental to them. Protests became sharper after one of the penguins died in 2018. However, the remaining penguins continue to be on display at the zoo.



